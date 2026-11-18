MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Save up to 41% on Amazon and enjoy savings of up to $400 on UREVO's Official Website from November 19 to 30.

Redmond, Washington, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UREVO, an everyday wellness technology brand, has announced its Black Friday Sale 2026, featuring a selection of smart walking pads and treadmills designed to make everyday movement easier to incorporate into work and home routines.









From November 19 to 30, shoppers can enjoy discounts of up to 41% through UREVO's Amazon stores in the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, France and Italy. Meanwhile, UREVO's Official Website in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and European Union will offer savings of up to $400 and discounts of up to 51% on participating products. Offers will remain unchanged throughout the promotion, including Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Featured Smart Wellness Products for Everyday Movement

This Black Friday lineup brings together UREVO products designed to make staying active easier to incorporate into everyday life. From walking while working to more engaging home workouts, these products reflect UREVO's commitment to helping people stay active with less effort and less friction.

UREVO CyberPad for Office Smart Walking Pad: Stay Active at Your Desk

For professionals who spend much of their day sitting, the CyberPad for Office offers an easy way to stay active throughout the workday without stepping away from their desks. Its ultra-slim design fits under most desks, while its whisper-quiet 35dB operation helps keep walking noise from disrupting calls or distracting nearby colleagues.

UREVO SpaceWalk 5L Smart Walking Pad: More Engaging Indoor Walks

The SpaceWalk 5L makes everyday walks at home more varied and enjoyable. Its nine-level automatic incline and HIIT programs offer different workout intensities, from steady walks to more challenging sessions. The UREVO Wellness Hub, an evolution of the UREVO app, connects wellness data and delivers personalized guidance, working with UREVO smart devices to turn these insights into everyday wellness actions.

UREVO FoldiMix 5L Smart Treadmill: Work and Workouts in One Setup

The FoldiMix 5L combines a treadmill with a height-adjustable workstation, creating an integrated setup for both home productivity and fitness. Its 9% automatic incline adds intensity to walking sessions, while the 14-point shock absorption system helps cushion impact during jogging and running for a more comfortable home workout.

More Black Friday Offers to Explore

The wider Black Friday lineup also includes options for different home fitness and training needs.

UREVO CyberPad for Home Pro Smart Treadmill

The CyberPad for Home Pro combines a spacious walking area with up to 14% automatic incline. Its Energy Score indicator in the app, alongside personalized guidance, helps users decide when to move, train or recover. It is available as an exclusive Black Friday offer on UREVO's Official Website in the United States and Canada.

UREVO Strol 2E Pro Smart Treadmill

The Strol 2E Pro adapts to different home workout needs with its foldable handlebar, switching between under-desk walking and running modes. AI-powered speed adjustments and up to 12% incline add variety to workouts, while its lightweight, foldable frame makes storage easy.

Shop UREVO's Official Website: United States | Canada | European Union

Shop Amazon: United States | Canada | Germany | France | Italy

UREVO CyberMega Smart Treadmill

The CyberMega brings marathon-specific training into the home with real-world race routes and terrain-based incline adjustments. Through the app, its AI Marathon Coach provides real-time voice guidance on pace, speed and distance, along with performance analysis to support more structured endurance training.

Shop UREVO's Official Website: United States | United Kingdom | European Union

Shop Amazon: United States

“At UREVO, we believe everyday wellness should be accessible and easy to embrace,” said Vincent Wang, CMO of UREVO.“Guided by our philosophy of 'Achieve More with Less,' we aim to reduce the effort and friction of staying active, helping people bring more movement and vitality into their daily lives.”

Explore UREVO's Black Friday offers and find the right solution for everyday wellness. Visit the Amazon or UREVO's Official Website link for the relevant market above to discover available deals and shop before the sale ends on November 30.

About UREVO

UREVO, founded in 2020, is an everyday wellness technology brand that combines intelligent hardware and software to create accessible wellness experiences across everyday movement, training, and recovery. UREVO holds more than 280 patents, and its products have received internationally recognized honors, including the Red Dot Award and the iF Design Award. UREVO currently serves more than two million users across over 60 countries. Learn more at .





CONTACT: Media Contact: UREVO PR Team...