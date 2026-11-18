MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarketsTM projects the

Key Market Highlights

. Market size, 2026: USD 1.45 billion

. Market forecast, 2031: USD 2.59 billion

. Growth rate: CAGR of 12.3% (2026–2031)

. Fastest-growing regional market: Asia Pacific

. Fastest-growing type segment: Textured Pea Protein

. Fastest-growing application segment: Beverages

. Report scope: 243 market data tables, 62 figures, 277 pages

. Key players: Roquette Frères (France), ADM (US), Ingredion (US), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), Glanbia plc (Ireland), Cargill, Incorporated (US), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), PURIS (US), Emsland Group (Germany), Yantai Shuangta Food Co., Ltd. (China), Burcon (Canada), Axiom Foods, Inc. (US), Shandong Jianyuan Group (China), ET-Chem (China), and AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. (Canada).

Why This Market Matters

As consumers increasingly prioritize healthier diets, sustainable food choices, and alternative protein sources, pea protein is emerging as an important ingredient in the global food and beverage industry. Its plant-based origin, nutritional value, non-GMO availability, and allergen-friendly properties make it an attractive alternative to conventional animal-based and other plant-based proteins. Food manufacturers are incorporating pea protein into meat substitutes, protein bars, bakery products, snacks, and functional foods to improve nutritional profiles and support clean-label product development. Its expanding use in ready-to-drink beverages, protein shakes, and sports nutrition products is further strengthening market demand.

Market Overview

The pea protein market is witnessing significant expansion as plant-based diets and alternative protein consumption gain momentum worldwide. Increasing consumer awareness of health and wellness, combined with growing demand for sustainable food production, is encouraging manufacturers to diversify their protein ingredient portfolios. Technological advancements in extraction, processing, flavor masking, and formulation are improving the taste, solubility, and functional performance of pea protein. These developments are enabling its wider incorporation into food, beverages, and emerging nutrition applications.

Analyst Perspective

Pea protein is evolving from a niche plant-based ingredient into a strategic protein source for mainstream food and beverage innovation. As manufacturers respond to growing demand for sustainable, allergen-friendly, and nutritionally enhanced products, pea protein offers opportunities across meat alternatives, functional beverages, and performance nutrition. Future growth will be driven by improvements in ingredient functionality, expanding applications, and increasing investments in alternative protein production, particularly across emerging Asian markets.

Segment Analysis

By type, Textured Pea Protein is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. Its fibrous structure and granule size make it particularly suitable for plant-based ground meat, vegan sausages, and patties. Its ability to improve juiciness and replicate the bite and texture of conventional meat supports its growing adoption in meat alternative formulations. Additionally, its gluten-free, soy-free, non-GMO, and allergen-friendly characteristics make it an attractive alternative to textured soy protein. Its nutritional composition, including lysine, glutamine, and dietary fiber, further enhances its appeal to food manufacturers.

By application, Beverages are expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing consumer interest in plant-based nutrition, functional drinks, and convenient protein sources is encouraging manufacturers to incorporate pea protein into ready-to-drink beverages, protein shakes, plant-based drinks, teas, and coffee. Increasing demand for vegan products and alternatives to soy and whey proteins is further supporting segment growth. Improvements in solubility, taste, and formulation performance are also expanding the potential applications of pea protein across beverage categories.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth in the pea protein industry

Key Industry Trends

. Rising consumer preference for plant-based and sustainable protein sources is accelerating pea protein adoption.

. Increasing demand for meat alternatives is driving the use of textured pea protein in plant-based meat formulations.

. Ready-to-drink protein beverages and functional nutrition products are creating new growth opportunities.

. Improvements in extraction, processing, solubility, and flavor-masking technologies are enhancing ingredient performance.

. Growing interest in non-GMO, gluten-free, soy-free, and allergen-friendly ingredients is supporting product innovation.

. Investments in alternative protein companies and expanding retail distribution are strengthening demand across Asia Pacific.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies operating in the Pea Protein Market include Roquette Frères (France), ADM (US), Ingredion (US), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), Glanbia plc (Ireland), Cargill, Incorporated (US), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), PURIS (US), Emsland Group (Germany), Yantai Shuangta Food Co., Ltd. (China), Burcon (Canada), Axiom Foods, Inc. (US), Shandong Jianyuan Group (China), ET-Chem (China), and AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. (Canada).

Related Reports

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarketsTM: MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe. Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts. To find out more, visit TM.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarketsTM INC. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email:... Visit Our Website: