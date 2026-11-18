MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OCALA, Fla., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“AIM” or the“Company”) today announced that its 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the“Annual Meeting”), originally scheduled for and convened on November 17, 2026, has been adjourned until December 8, 2026 at 11:00 A.M. Eastern Time, because the Company did not have a sufficient number of shares of the Company's common stock present or represented by proxy at the Annual Meeting to constitute a quorum and to provide stockholders additional time to review the proxy materials and vote on the proposals described in the Company's definitive proxy statement for the Annual Meeting filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on September 30, 2026 (the“Annual Meeting Proxy Statement”).

A quorum would have been present if shares representing 33 and 1/3% of the common stock outstanding and entitled to vote were present at the Annual Meeting or represented by proxy. At the time the Annual Meeting was adjourned, proxies had been submitted by stockholders representing approximately 32.5% of the outstanding shares of stock entitled to vote, so a quorum did not exist.

The Annual Meeting will be reconvened on December 8, 2026 at 11:00 A.M. Eastern Time and will continue to be held in a virtual format. Stockholders will be able to virtually attend the Annual Meeting by visiting.

The record date for the determination of stockholders of the Company entitled to vote at the adjourned Annual Meeting remains the close of business on September 28, 2026. No changes have been made to the proposals to be voted on by the stockholders at the Annual Meeting. Stockholders who have previously submitted their proxy or otherwise voted and do not want to change their vote do not need to take any action.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of its lead product, Ampligen® (rintatolimod), for the treatment of late-stage pancreatic cancer, a lethal and unmet global health problem. Ampligen is a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator that has shown broad-spectrum activity in clinical trials.



For more information, please visit aimimmuno.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.



Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such forward-looking statements may include statements relating to the timing of the Annual Meeting and related matters. The Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

For a discussion of risk factors, please see the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, available at and. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The information found on the Company's website or on other websites referenced or linked to in this press release is not incorporated by reference into this press release and such information is referenced or linked for reference purposes only.

CONTACT: Investor Contact: JTC Team, LLC Jenene Thomas 908.824.0775...