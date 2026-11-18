

Near-term execution: $6.2 million of the new purchase order expected to ship in Q4 2026, with the remaining $8.6 million in 2027.

Commercial momentum: New $14.8 million order received in Q4 supports KULR ONE Max power-as-a-service deployments in Japan's growing distributed energy storage market. Growth and margin expansion strategy: Focus is on capturing market share, scaling deliveries, and improving unit economics to drive higher gross margins over time.



HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) (the“Company” or“KULR”), a developer of safe, high-power energy systems that enable physical AI across energy storage, autonomous systems, space and other mission-critical applications, today announced it received a new $14.8 million purchase order in the fourth quarter 2026 for its KULR ONE Max (K1M) energy storage platform supporting power-as-a-service battery energy storage deployments in Japan. KULR expects to ship $6.2 million of the new order before the end of this year, with the remaining $8.6 million expected in 2027.

“A $14.8 million purchase order underscores the commercial momentum we're building with KULR ONE Max, our fastest-growing business,” said Michael Mo, Founder and CEO of KULR Technology Group.“Years of investment in battery engineering, safety, and technology innovation are translating into meaningful commercial opportunities and tangible revenue growth.”















Renderings of a KULR ONE Max 2 MW / 8 MWh battery energy storage facility in Japan.

Expanding KULR ONE Max in Japan's Growing Energy Storage Market

Japan's open power market, one of the most advanced in the world, is creating significant opportunities for distributed battery energy storage systems, delivered as power-as-a-service, that can store electricity when demand is low, release power when needed, and help maintain grid stability. These market dynamics are driving demand for safe, reliable energy storage solutions such as KULR ONE Max.

KULR ONE Max is designed for high-capacity storage applications where safety, reliability and operational visibility are essential. KULR combines battery safety engineering and thermal management with state-of-health and state-of-safety monitoring, scalable battery architecture, and lifecycle data that can support uptime, preventative maintenance, warranty management and asset life.

“Japan represents a compelling opportunity as demand for distributed energy storage accelerates,” Mo continued.“Our strategy is to capture market share, establish a meaningful installed base, and move up the value chain with proprietary safety, battery management, monitoring and lifecycle technologies. Over time, we believe that can support higher average selling prices, increased gross margins and more durable recurring revenue opportunities.”

Focused on Execution and Building a Scalable Energy Storage Business

This order comes as KULR focuses each of its businesses on customer demand, production and delivery execution, and operational efficiency.

“Our immediate focus is execution and building on the commercial progress we've made this year,” Mo concluded.“Our Board and management team are aligned on urgency, commercial discipline, and accountability at every level of the organization, and on leveraging technology and AI to accelerate revenue growth. As we enter 2027, the mandate is clear: turn opportunities into orders, orders into revenue, and revenue into sustainable, profitable growth.”

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, intentions and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2026, as may be amended or supplemented by other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future, including (i) the expected timing of shipments under the purchase order; (ii) demand for distributed energy storage in Japan and the opportunity for KULR ONE Max in that market; (iii) our belief that our strategy can support higher average selling prices, increased gross margins and recurring revenue opportunities; and (iv) our expectations regarding revenue growth and sustainable, profitable growth as we enter 2027, and can be identified by forward-looking words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“should,” and“would” or similar words. All such forward-looking statements that are provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time, and management expects that internal expectations may change over time. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About KULR Technology Group, Inc.

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) is an energy systems company serving physical AI and other mission-critical applications. Its KULR ONE® Air and KULR ONE® Space battery systems, built in Webster, Texas, serve autonomous systems and space customers. Its KULR ONE® Max energy storage systems serve power-as-a-service deployments. Each business draws on KULR's battery safety, thermal management, battery management and monitoring technology. Learn more at KULR.ai.

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