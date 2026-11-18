(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C3is Inc. (Nasdaq: CISS) (the“Company”), a ship-owning company providing drybulk and tanker seaborne transportation services, announced today its unaudited financial and operating results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2026. OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Our handysize dry bulk carriers are on time charters of short-term durations, producing steady cash flows, while our tankers operate mainly in the spot market. During the first nine months of 2026, the Company achieved an average daily TCE1 rate of $115,707 for its Aframax tanker and $30,620 across its fleet. Total revenues for the period amounted to $52.4 million, representing an increase of 116.5% compared to the corresponding period of 2025



For the three months ended September 30, 2026, the Company generated revenues of $16.7 million corresponding to a daily TCE of $20,492, compared to revenues of $4.8 million and a daily TCE of $8,733 for the corresponding period of 2025. Accordingly, the average daily TCE rate increased by 134.7% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2026.



For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company reported a Net Income of $12.0 million representing an increase of 126.4% compared to the corresponding period of 2025, and EBITDA1 of $17.8 million, representing an increase of 72.8%. Earnings per share, basic, amounted to $12.17.



Adjusted Net Income1 and Adjusted EBITDA1 for the first nine months of 2026 amounted to $13.2 million and $19.0 million, respectively, representing year-over-year increases of approximately 1,300.0% and 387.2%, respectively.



For the three months ended September 30, 2026, the Company reported a Net Loss of $1.2 million, EBITDA of $1.2 million, and Loss per share, basic, of $19.90.



During the third quarter, the Company took delivery of its second MR Product Tanker, further expanding its presence in the tanker segment and bringing its total fleet capacity to 311,431 DWT.



All vessels in the Company's fleet are unencumbered.

Cash and cash equivalents and time deposits amounted to $59.7 million at the end of the third quarter of 2026, compared to $14.9 million at year-end 2025, representing an increase of 300.7%.

Third Quarter 2026 Results :

Voyage revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2026, amounted to $16.7 million, an increase of $11.9 million compared to revenues of $4.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, primarily due to the increased daily average TCE rate of our vessels, combined with the increase in the average number of vessels. Total calendar days for our fleet were 516 days for the three months ended September 30, 2026, as compared to 368 days for the same period in 2025, due to the increase in the average number of vessels.

Voyage expenses and vessels' operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2026, were $7.4 million and $4.2 million, respectively, compared to $1.8 million and $2.5 million, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The increase in voyage expenses is mainly attributed to higher bunker consumption and port costs of $3.3 million and $1.2 million, respectively. During the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Afrapearl II remained commercially idle for extended periods, both in port and in dry dock, and did not undertake any voyages during such periods. Consequently, bunker consumption and port costs were significantly lower. In addition, the increase in voyage expenses is attributed to the increase in the average number of our vessels. The increase in vessels' operating expenses is mainly attributed to the increase in the average number of our vessels.

Drydocking costs for the three months ended September 30, 2026, and 2025 were $3.1 million and $1.6 million, respectively. During the three months ended September 30, 2026, one of our tankers and one of our bulkers underwent drydocking, whereas during the three months ended September 30, 2025, only our Aframax tanker underwent drydocking.

Depreciation for the three months ended September 30, 2026, was $2.4 million, a $0.8 million increase from $1.6 million for the same period of last year, due to the increase in the average number of our vessels.

Management fees for the three months ended September 30, 2026, were $0.2 million, a $0.04 million increase from $0.16 million for the same period of last year, due to the increase in the average number of our vessels.

General and Administrative costs for the three months ended September 30, 2026, and 2025 were $1.4 million and $0.6 million, respectively.

Interest and finance costs for the three months ended September 30, 2026, and 2025 were $0.4 million and $0.002 million, respectively. This increase is related to the accrued interest expense – related party, in connection with the $22.1 million, part of the acquisition price of our MR Product tanker, Clean Fury and with the $16.6 million, part of the acquisition price of our MR Product tanker, Clean Reaper - both payable in January 2027. For accounting purposes, the outstanding purchase price balances payable on these new vessel acquisitions were allocated to principal and imputed interest, even though no interest was contractually charged by the sellers. The total amount paid is consistent with the originally agreed purchase prices of the vessels.

Interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2026, and 2025 was $0.4 million and $0.05 million, respectively. The increase of $0.35 million is due to the increase in time deposits held by the Company.

Gain on warrants for the three months ended September 30, 2026, was $0.9 million whereas gain on warrants for the three months ended September 30, 2025, was $6.2 million. This change related to net fair value changes on our Class B-1 and B-2 Warrants and Class C-1 and C-2 warrants and were classified as liabilities.

Net loss of $1.2 million and related loss per share, basic of $19.90 for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to a net income of $2.7 million, corresponding to earnings per share, basic, of $67,022.44, for the same period of last year.

Adjusted net loss was $2.1 million corresponding to an Adjusted loss per share, basic, of $22.67 for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to an Adjusted net loss of $3.4 million corresponding to an Adjusted loss per share, basic, of $100,261.22 for the same period of last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2026, and 2025 amounted to $0.3 million and ($1.8) million, respectively. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net (Loss)/income and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income/(loss) are set forth below. An average of 5.6 vessels were owned by the Company during the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to 4.0 vessels for the same period in 2025.

Nine months 2026 Results :

Voyage revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, amounted to $52.4 million, an increase of $28.2 million compared to revenues of $24.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, primarily due to the increased daily average TCE rate of our vessels, from $13,886 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, to $30,620 for the same period in 2026. Total calendar days for our fleet were 1,329 days for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, as compared to 1,092 days for the same period in 2025, due to the increase in the average number of our vessels.

Voyage expenses and vessels' operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, were $15.6 million and $9.9 million, compared to $9.4 million and $7.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The increase in voyage expenses is mainly attributed to higher bunker consumption costs of $3.7 million. During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, Afrapearl II remained commercially idle for extended periods, both in port and in dry dock, and did not undertake any voyages during such periods. Consequently, bunker consumption was significantly lower. In addition, the increase in voyage expenses is attributed to the increase in the average number of our vessels. The increase in vessels' operating expenses is mainly attributed to the increase in the average number of our vessels.

Drydocking costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, and 2025 were $4.4 million and $1.7 million, respectively. During the nine months ended September 30, 2026, two of our tankers and one of our bulkers underwent drydocking, whereas during the nine months ended September 30, 2025, only our Aframax tanker underwent drydocking,

Depreciation for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, was $6.2 million, a $1.3 million increase from $4.9 million for the same period of last year, due to the increase in the average number of our vessels.

Management fees for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, were $0.6 million, a $0.1 million increase from $0.5 million for the same period of last year, due to the increase in the average number of our vessels.

General and Administrative costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, and 2025 were $2.7 million and $2.0 million, respectively.

Interest and finance costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, and 2025 were $0.6 million and $0.4 million, respectively. The balances are related to the accrued interest expense – related party - in connection with the $22.1 million, part of the acquisition price of our MR Product tanker, Clean Fury, with the $16.6 million, part of the acquisition price of our MR Product tanker, Clean Reaper - both payable in January 2027 - and our bulk carrier, the Eco Spitfire, which was completely repaid in April 2025. For accounting purposes, the outstanding purchase price balances payable on these new vessel acquisitions were allocated to principal and imputed interest, even though no interest was contractually charged by the sellers. The total amount paid is consistent with the originally agreed purchase prices of the vessels.

Interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, and 2025 was $1.0 million and $0.2 million respectively. The increase of $0.8 million is due to the increase in time deposits held by the Company.

Loss on warrants for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, was $1.1 million as compared with the gain on warrants of $6.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, and mainly related to the net fair value changes on our Class B-1 and B-2 Warrants and Class C-1 and C-2 warrants and were classified as liabilities.

Net Income of $12.0 million and related earning per share, basic, of $12.17, for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to a net income of $5.3 million, corresponding to earnings per share, basic, of $95,771.28, for the same period of last year.

Adjusted Net Income was $13.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, corresponding to Adjusted earnings per share, basic, of $23.17 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to an adjusted net loss of $1.1 million, corresponding to an Adjusted loss per share, basic, of $120,545.17 for the same period of the last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, and 2025 amounted to $19.0 million and $3.9 million, respectively. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net (Loss)/income and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income/(loss) are set forth below. An average of 4.9 vessels were owned by the Company during the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to 4.0 vessels for the same period of 2025.

CEO Dr. Diamantis Andriotis commented: The third quarter of 2026 saw exceptionally strong conditions across the shipping markets, particularly in the tanker sector, where freight rates reached remarkable levels, including on the non-war routes. Against this favorable market backdrop, C3is continued to expand and diversify its fleet, adding two MR Product Tankers, one of which was delivered during the third quarter. The acquisitions were structured with flexible repayment terms, allowing the Company to defer repayment of the related financing through early 2027, thereby preserving liquidity and financial flexibility. Benefiting from stronger market conditions across both the tanker and dry bulk sectors, the Company achieved a substantial improvement in its financial performance. Adjusted Net Income for the first nine months of 2026 reached $13.2 million, representing a 1,300.0% year-over-year increase, while Net Income amounted to $12.0 million. C3is continues to operate without outstanding bank debt, with all vessels unencumbered, and cash and cash equivalents, including time deposits, amounting to about $60.0 million as of September 30, 2026. With a diversified fleet and a solid liquidity position, the Company is well positioned to capitalize on favorable shipping market conditions and pursue further growth opportunities. We remain confident in its ability to sustain positive operating and financial performance during the fourth quarter of 2026. Conference Call details: On November 18, 2026, at 10:00 am ET, the Company's management will host a conference call to present the results and the company's operations and outlook. Slides and audio webcast: There will also be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call, through C3is Inc. website ( ). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast by using the link below: ABOUT C3IS INC.

C3is Inc. is a debt-free ship-owning company providing drybulk, crude oil and petroleum products seaborne transportation services.

The Company owns six vessels, comprising three Handysize dry bulk carriers with a total capacity of 97,664 deadweight tons (dwt), an Aframax oil tanker with a cargo carrying capacity of 115,804 dwt and two product tankers with a total cargo carrying capacity of 97,963 dwt, resulting in a fleet total capacity of 311,431 dwt.

C3is Inc.'s shares of common stock are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the symbol“CISS”. Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance including our intentions relating to fleet growth and diversification and financing, and outlook for our shipping sectors and vessel earnings, and our ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq continued listing requirements, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although C3is Inc. believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, C3is Inc. cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include risks discussed in our filings with the SEC and the following: our ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq continued listing requirements, the strength of world economies and currencies, geopolitical conditions, including any trade disruptions resulting from tariffs, port fees or other protectionist measures imposed by the United States, China or other countries, general market conditions, including changes in charter hire rates and vessel values, charter counterparty performance, changes in demand that may affect attitudes of time charterers to scheduled and unscheduled drydockings, shipyard performance, changes in C3is Inc.'s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, ability to fund the purchase price for our two product tankers, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in any financing arrangements, actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, domestic and international political conditions, including the conflict in Ukraine and related sanctions and the conflict in the Middle East, potential disruption of shipping routes due to ongoing attacks by Houthis in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden and the effective closure of the Persian Gulf, including the Strait of Hormuz, due to the conflict between Iran and the U.S. and Israel, accidents and political events or acts by terrorists. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by C3is INC. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Company Contact: Nina Pyndiah

Chief Financial Officer C3is INC.

00-30-210-6250-001

E-mail:... Fleet Data: The following key indicators highlight the Company's operating performance during the periods ended September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2026.

FLEET DATA

Q3 2025

Q3 2026 9M 2025 9M 2026 Average number of vessels (1) 4.0 5.6 4.0 4.9 Period end number of owned vessels in fleet 4 6 4 6 Total calendar days for fleet (2) 368 516 1,092 1,329 Total voyage days for fleet (3) 344 453 1,068 1,199 Fleet utilization (4) 93.5% 87.8% 97.8% 90.2% Total charter days for fleet (5) 231 202 695 713 Total spot market days for fleet (6) 113 251 373 486 Fleet operational utilization (7) 67.7% 57.0% 79.0% 71.9%

1) Average number of vessels is the number of owned vessels that constituted our fleet for the relevant period, as measured by the sum of the number of days each vessel was a part of our fleet during the period divided by the number of calendar days in that period.

2) Total calendar days for fleet are the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period including off-hire days associated with repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.

3) Total voyage days for fleet reflect the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period net of off-hire days associated with repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.

4) Fleet utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels were available for revenue generating voyage days and is determined by dividing voyage days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.

5) Total charter days for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on time or bareboat charters for the relevant period.

6) Total spot market charter days for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on spot market charters for the relevant period.

7) Fleet operational utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels generated revenue and is determined by dividing voyage days excluding commercially idle days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS :

Adjusted net income represents net income/(loss) before (gain)/loss on warrants and share based compensation. EBITDA represents net income /(loss) before interest and finance costs, interest income and depreciation. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income/(loss) before interest and finance costs, interest income, depreciation, (gain)/loss on warrants and share based compensation.

Adjusted EPS represents Adjusted net income divided by the weighted average number of shares. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are not recognized measurements under U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS may not be comparable to that reported by other companies in shipping or other industries. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted EPS, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are included herein because they are a basis, upon which we and our investors assess our financial performance. They allow us to present our performance from period to period on a comparable basis and provide investors with a means of better evaluating and understanding our operating performance. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating our performance.

(Expressed in United States Dollars,

except number of shares) Third Quarter Ended September 30th, Nine-Month Period Ended September 30th, 2025 2026 2025 2026 Net Income/(Loss) - Adjusted Net Income Net income/(loss) 2,671,497 (1,193,490) 5,259,888 11,990,339 (Less)/plus (gain)/loss on warrants (6,195,759) (912,865) (6,703,991) 1,117,375 Plus share based compensation 106,525 26,819 335,043 89,052 Adjusted Net (loss)/income (3,417,737) (2,079,536) (1,109,060) 13,196,766 Net Income/(Loss) - EBITDA Net income/(loss) 2,671,497 (1,193,490) 5,259,888 11,990,339 Plus interest and finance costs 2,324 374,100 372,451 619,427 Less interest income (50,720) (449,438) (227,984) (957,016) Plus depreciation 1,625,472 2,448,496 4,876,413 6,173,710 EBITDA 4,248,573 1,179,668 10,280,768 17,826,460 Net Income/(Loss) - Adjusted EBITDA Net income/(loss) 2,671,497 (1,193,490) 5,259,888 11,990,339 (Less)/Plus (gain)/loss on warrants (6,195,759) (912,865) (6,703,991) 1,117,375 Plus share based compensation 106,525 26,819 335,043 89,052 Plus interest and finance costs 2,324 374,100 372,451 619,427 Less interest income (50,720) (449,438) (227,984) (957,016) Plus depreciation 1,625,472 2,448,496 4,876,413 6,173,710 Adjusted EBITDA (1,840,661) 293,622 3,911,820 19,032,887 EPS Numerator Net income/(loss) 2,671,497 (1,193,490) 5,259,888 11,990,339 Less: Cumulative dividends on preferred shares (191,667) (191,667) (568,750) (568,750) Less: Undistributed earnings allocated to non-vested shares (67,022) -- (95,771) -- Less: Down round deemed dividend on Series A Perpetual Convertible Preferred Shares -- (4,968,000) (1,818,000) (10,086,000) Net income/(loss) attributable to common shareholders, basic 2,412,808 (6,353,157) 2,777,367 1,335,589 Denominator Weighted average number of shares 36 319,320 29 109,717 Earnings/(loss) per share - Basic 67,022.44 (19.90) 95,771.28 12.17

Adjusted EPS Numerator Adjusted net (loss)/income (3,417,737) (2,079,536) (1,109,060) 13,196,766 Less: Cumulative dividends on preferred shares (191,667) (191,667) (568,750) (568,750) Less: Down round deemed dividend on Series A Perpetual Convertible Preferred Shares -- (4,968,000) (1,818,000) (10,086,000) Adjusted net (loss)/income attributable to common shareholders, basic (3,609,404) (7,239,203) 3,495,810 (2,542,016) Denominator Weighted average number of shares 36 319,320 29 109,717 Adjusted (loss)/earnings per share (100,261.22) (22.67) (120,545.17) 23.17

Reconciliation of TCE:

Time Charter Equivalent rate or“TCE” rate is determined by dividing voyage revenue net of voyage expenses by voyage days for the relevant time period. TCE is a non-GAAP measure which provides additional meaningful information in conjunction with voyage revenues, the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Time charter equivalent revenues assisting the Company's management in making decisions regarding the deployment and use of its vessels and in evaluating their financial performance. TCE is also a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period-to-period changes in a shipping company's performance despite changes in the mix of charter types (i.e., spot charters or time charters, but not bareboat charters) under which the vessels may be employed between the periods. TCE assists our investors to assess our financial performance from period to period on a comparable basis and provides investors with a means of better evaluating and understanding our operating performance.

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars except for available days and Time charter equivalent rate) Q3 2025 Q3 2026 9M 2025 9M 2026 Voyage revenues 4,793,998 16,731,906 24,202,003 52,352,309 Voyage expenses 1,789,697 7,448,882 9,371,248 15,639,468 Time charter equivalent revenues 3,004,301 9,283,024 14,830,755 36,712,841 Total voyage days for fleet 344 453 1,068 1,199 Time charter equivalent rate 8,733 20,492 13,886 30,620





C3is Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Expressed in United States Dollars, except for number of shares) Q3 2025 Q3 2026 9M 2025 9M 2026 Revenues Revenues 4,793,998 16,731,906 24,202,003 52,352,309 Total revenues 4,793,998 16,731,906 24,202,003 52,352,309 Expenses Voyage expenses 1,729,366 7,237,924 9,073,115 14,999,562 Voyage expenses – related party 60,331 210,958 298,133 639,906 Vessels' operating expenses 2,454,858 4,141,292 6,944,840 9,787,833 Vessels' operating expenses – related party 30,000 57,000 96,500 140,000 Drydocking costs 1,623,110 3,144,936 1,701,811 4,449,057 Management fees – related party 161,920 227,040 480,480 584,760 General and administrative expenses 498,683 375,853 1,558,364 1,409,670 General and administrative expenses – related party 137,044 1,037,032 407,289 1,324,093 Depreciation 1,625,472 2,448,496 4,876,413 6,173,710 Total expenses 8,320,784 18,880,531 25,436,945 39,508,591 (Loss)/income from operations (3,526,786) (2,148,625) (1,234,942) 12,843,718 Other (expenses)/income Interest and finance costs (2,324) (1.880) (6,516) (5,796) Interest and finance costs – related party -- (372,220) (365,935) (613,631) Interest income 50,720 449,438 227,984 957,016 Foreign exchange loss (45,872) (33,068) (64,694) (73,593) Gain/(loss) on warrants 6,195,759 912,865 6,703,991 (1,117,375) Other income/(expenses), net 6,198,283 955,135 6,494,830 (853,379) Net income/(loss) 2,671,497 (1,193,490) 5,259,888 11,990,339 Earnings/(Loss) per share (ii) - Basic 67,022.44 (19.90) 95,771.28 12.17 - Diluted 12,269.40 (19.90) (6,340.29) 12.17 Weighted average number of shares - Basic 36 319,320 29 109,717 - Diluted 212 319,320 234 109,717

ii The computation of earnings/(loss) per share gives retroactive effect to the reverse stock splits effected in April 2024, December 2024, April 2025, January 2026, April 2026, August 2026 and November 2026.

C3is Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Expressed in United States Dollars)

December 31, September 30, 2025 2026 Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

616,640 8,652,233 Time deposits 14,323,999 51,063,003 Trade and other receivables 4,262,887 2,538,532 Other current assets 282,992 -- Inventories 1,312,062 3,070,526 Advances and prepayments 15,378 51,434 Operating lease right-of-use assets 24,751 48,157 Total current assets 20,838,709 65,423,885 Non current assets Vessels, net 77,647,921 110,572,011 Total non current assets 77,647,921 110,572,011 Total assets

98,486,630 175,995,896 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Trade accounts payable 1,804,473 7,444,477 Payable to related parties 381,779 42,310,831 Accrued and other liabilities 911,201 1,512,569 Operating lease liabilities 24,751 48,157 Deferred income 235,651 1,521,445 Total current liabilities 3,357,855 52,837,479 Non current liabilities Warrant liability 29,161 434,370 Total non current liabilities 29,161 434,370 Total liabilities 3,387,016 53,271,849 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Capital stock 5 6,889 Preferred stock, Series A 6,000 6,000 Additional paid-in capital 90,607,764 116,889,724 Retained earnings 4,485,845 5,821,434 Total stockholders' equity 95,099,614 122,724,047 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 98,486,630 175,995,896





C3is Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in United States Dollars) 9M 2025 9M 2026 Cash flows from operating activities

Net income for the period 5,259,888 11,990,339 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash

provided by operating activities:

Depreciation 4,876,413 6,173,710 Share based compensation 335,043 89,052 Unrealized foreign exchange loss on time deposits -- 90,562 (Gain)/loss on warrants (6,703,991) 1,117,375 Non-cash lease expense 49,766 43,506 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (Increase)/decrease in Trade and other receivables (675,074) 1,724,355 Other current assets (191,556) 282,992 Inventories 275,903 (1,758,464) Advances and prepayments 163 (36,056) Increase/(decrease) in Trade accounts payable 939,786 5,640,004 Changes in operating lease liabilities (49,766) (43,506) Due to related parties 1,577,124 3,022,919 Accrued and other liabilities (241,706) 601,368 Deferred income (19,843) 1,285,794 Net cash provided by operating activities 5,432,150 30,223,950 Cash flows from investing activities Payments for capitalized expenses of vessels (161,900) -- Increase in bank time deposits (6,800,000) (91,474,997) Maturity of bank time deposits 9,548,706 54,645,431 Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities 2,586,806 (36,829,566) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from equity offerings -- 13,030,375 Proceeds from exercise of warrants 2,704,422 3,564,962 Stock issuance costs -- (1,193,711) Dividends paid on preferred shares (568,750) (760,417) Repayment of seller financing (13,381,000) -- Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (11,245,328) 14,641,209 Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (3,226,372) 8,035,593 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 4,640,343 616,640 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 1,413,971 8,652,233

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1 TCE, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measure in accordance with GAAP set forth later in this release.