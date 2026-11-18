MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE: CSW) today announced its Board of Directors has authorized a new $300 million share repurchase program, replacing the existing $250 million program. Since launching its share repurchase program in 2017, the Company has repurchased approximately 2.6 million shares for a total of $319 million, at an average price of $123.17 per share.

Joseph B. Armes, CSW Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President, commented,“This new $300 million share repurchase program is consistent with our enduring capital allocation policy and reflects the Board's strong confidence in CSW's business model, growth prospects, and cash generation. Since our 2015 spin-off, we have returned more than $400 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends, underscoring our commitment to enhancing long-term shareholder value.”

Under the new program, shares may be repurchased daily or from time to time, in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions. All repurchases will be made at the Company's discretion, based on its ongoing assessment of capital allocation priorities, the market price of its common stock, and general market conditions. The Board of Directors has set an expiration date of December 31, 2028, for the program, which may be extended, limited, or terminated at any time without notice.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials is a diversified industrial growth company with industry-leading operations in three segments: Contractor Solutions, Specialized Reliability Solutions, and Engineered Building Solutions. CSW provides niche, value-added products with two essential commonalities: performance and reliability. The primary end markets we serve with our well-known brands include: HVAC/R, plumbing, electrical, general industrial, architecturally-specified building products, energy, mining, and rail transportation. For more information, please visit .

Investor Relations

Alexa Huerta

Vice President Investor Relations, & Treasurer

214-489-7113

...