CSW Industrials Renews And Increases Share Repurchase Program
Joseph B. Armes, CSW Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President, commented,“This new $300 million share repurchase program is consistent with our enduring capital allocation policy and reflects the Board's strong confidence in CSW's business model, growth prospects, and cash generation. Since our 2015 spin-off, we have returned more than $400 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends, underscoring our commitment to enhancing long-term shareholder value.”
Under the new program, shares may be repurchased daily or from time to time, in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions. All repurchases will be made at the Company's discretion, based on its ongoing assessment of capital allocation priorities, the market price of its common stock, and general market conditions. The Board of Directors has set an expiration date of December 31, 2028, for the program, which may be extended, limited, or terminated at any time without notice.
About CSW Industrials
CSW Industrials is a diversified industrial growth company with industry-leading operations in three segments: Contractor Solutions, Specialized Reliability Solutions, and Engineered Building Solutions. CSW provides niche, value-added products with two essential commonalities: performance and reliability. The primary end markets we serve with our well-known brands include: HVAC/R, plumbing, electrical, general industrial, architecturally-specified building products, energy, mining, and rail transportation. For more information, please visit .
Investor Relations
Alexa Huerta
Vice President Investor Relations, & Treasurer
214-489-7113
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment