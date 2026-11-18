MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Thrive combines AI visibility and policy enforcement with 24/7 security monitoring and advisory services to help organizations balance AI innovation and risk

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thrive, a global technology outsourcing provider for AI, cybersecurity, cloud, and IT managed services, today announced its Managed AI Governance and Security services, a new service designed to help organizations gain visibility into how AI is being used, protect sensitive data, and enforce clear policies without limiting employees' ability to benefit from AI. Combining governance technology with Thrive's advisory services and 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC), the service gives customers an ongoing approach to discovering, securing, and managing AI use across their organizations.

AI adoption is rapidly expanding beyond a handful of sanctioned enterprise platforms. Employees are incorporating AI into applications, browser-based tools, coding assistants, and everyday workflows, making it increasingly difficult for organizations to understand where AI is being used and how corporate data is interacting with it. However, blocking AI altogether can create a different challenge by contributing to shadow AI, where employees turn to unapproved tools outside of IT's visibility to get their work done. Thrive's approach helps organizations establish appropriate guardrails based on how they want employees to use AI, then continuously monitor and enforce those policies as adoption evolves without disrupting the workflows where AI is creating value.

“Organizations want their employees experimenting with AI and finding new ways to create value, but they also need confidence that innovation isn't putting sensitive information or the business at risk,” said Kurt Brown, Executive Vice President of Product at Thrive.“The answer isn't simply allowing or blocking AI. It starts with understanding how people are actually using it and establishing the right policies for their business. We can then help customers put those policies into practice and adjust them as their AI strategies mature.”

Turning AI Policies into Continuous Governance

Thrive's Managed AI Governance and Security service provides a managed approach to AI oversight across five core areas:



Discover: Continuously identifying the AI tools employees are using, whether approved or unapproved, to establish a baseline inventory and give organizations greater visibility into their AI environments.

Protect: Preventing sensitive personal, health, financial, and proprietary information from being uploaded to browser-based AI tools based on an organization's data protection policies.

Control: Enforcing policies around approved AI use, including distinguishing between company and personal accounts, and extending governance to AI coding assistants and agent tools.

Connect: Providing visibility and oversight into connections between AI tools and enterprise systems, including an approval process and monitoring for unapproved connections. Watch: Monitoring around the clock for prompt injection, jailbreak attempts, sensitive data leakage, and other risky or malicious AI activity through Thrive's 24/7 SOC



The service gives customers flexibility in how those controls are applied. Organizations can monitor and log activity to better understand AI use before taking action, modify interactions to protect sensitive information, or block activity when it violates established policies. For example, when sensitive data is detected, customers can establish rules that redact the protected information while allowing an employee to continue using an approved AI tool. More restrictive policies can fully block prohibited data or unapproved applications.

This flexibility also allows organizations to establish different levels of AI access based on employees, teams, and business use cases. A group tasked with identifying new opportunities for automation may require broader access than other employees, while organizations that are earlier in their AI adoption can begin with greater restrictions and evolve their policies as they gain a better understanding of how AI can support the business.

Connecting AI Governance with Advisory Services and Employee Experience

Effective AI governance starts with clear policies around how AI should be used. Thrive's advisory services help customers define those policies based on their business priorities, risk tolerance, and data protection requirements, while its Managed AI Governance and Security services translate them into technical controls and ongoing oversight. For organizations aligning their AI governance programs with ISO/IEC 42001, Thrive can also help develop policies around the framework's controls and put them into practice across the environment.

“Governance is about more than putting a policy on paper,” said Matt Tabor, AI and Productivity Product Leader at Thrive.“Our advisory teams help customers determine the right guardrails for their business, and our Managed AI Governance and Security services gives them the visibility and controls to put those policies into practice. As AI use evolves, we can continue working with customers to refine their approach so they can protect the business without getting in the way of productive AI use.”

The Managed AI Governance and Security services build on Thrive's broader AI, cybersecurity, and advisory capabilities while supporting its Digital Employee Experience (DEX) strategy by giving organizations more flexibility in how they protect employees' AI workflows. Instead of relying on blanket restrictions, customers can apply controls based on the tool, data, or use case, including redacting sensitive information while allowing approved AI interactions to continue. This approach gives organizations a more practical way to manage AI risk while keeping employees productive and approved workflows moving.

Availability

Thrive's Managed AI Governance and Security services will be available on December 3, 2026.

About Thrive

Thrive is a NextGen 3.0 global technology outsourcing provider that empowers small and mid-market organizations to transform their technology into a strategic advantage. Offering a breadth of services from AI and cybersecurity to cloud, compliance, and traditional MSP/MSSP solutions, Thrive's team of seasoned experts develop strategies that standardize, scale, and automate technology to achieve outsized ROI. From advisory services to a 24×7×365 SOC and NOC, Thrive provides end-to-end IT and cybersecurity management, enabling clients to focus on innovation and growth. With Thrive, your business is always supported and always secure. Learn more at or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

V2 Communications for Thrive

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