MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CCC Included in the Annual Award Celebrating the State's Leading Companies and Nonprofits Run by Women

DANVERS, Mass., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC (Copyright Clearance Center), a pioneer in voluntary collective licensing, has again been named to the Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in Massachusetts list by The Women's Edge and its partner, The Boston Globe.

The Women's Edge, a nonprofit that supports female business leaders, evaluated organizations based on 2025 revenue or operating budget, the number of full-time employees in Massachusetts, workplace and management diversity, and innovative projects. Organizations were ranked using the Women's Edge proprietary methodology.

This year marks the 26th edition of The Women's Edge list, and the 14th year of The Boston Globe Magazine's partnership with The Women's Edge. Published in the Women & Power issue, the list also includes Fidelity Investments, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Boston University, and Atlas Travel & Technology Group. The companies on the list represent a total revenue and operating budget of $164 billion.

“CCC is proud to once again be recognized alongside so many outstanding women-led organizations across Massachusetts,” said Tracey Armstrong, President and CEO, CCC.“Women make up more than half of our organization's workforce and the number of leaders on our executive team. We value the opportunities The Women's Edge creates for women to connect, develop as leaders, and help shape the future of our businesses.”

CCC advocates for copyright worldwide by engaging governments, stakeholders, and individuals through educational programming and resources from copyright organizations, with an emphasis on AI, Copyright & Licensing. CCC's non-exclusive voluntary collective rights licensing solutions include ACL for Business, Multinational Copyright License (MCL) for Business, ACL for Higher Education, AI Systems Training License, and ACL for Student Assessments. In addition to licensing solutions, CCC provides software solutions with integrated, one-stop access for users to request, receive, and pay for full-text content and permission to reuse content.



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About CCC (Copyright Clearance Center)

A pioneer in voluntary collective licensing, CCC has been dedicated to advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation since its inception in 1978. Today, CCC supports a thriving knowledge economy as a trusted intermediary, providing licensing solutions that make copyright work, including collective licensing solutions for the use of copyrighted materials with AI systems. CCC also offers a portfolio of innovative and complementary software solutions, as well as high-quality content, data, and information services.

For more information, please contact:

Craig Sender

Senior Director, Public & Analyst Relations

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+1 (917) 626-7152