400% Surge in Women Pursuing CGENAI® Professional Certification

American Institute of Artificial Intelligence Sees Rapid Growth in Female Participation, Signaling a Shift Toward Greater Women's Leadership in the AI Economy

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The American Institute of Artificial Intelligence (AmericanAI) today announced a 400% increase in women's participation in its Certified Generative AI (CGENAI®) professional certification program compared with the first quarter of 2026, reflecting growing interest among women in developing advanced AI capabilities and professional credentials.

The increase highlights an important development as artificial intelligence transforms industries, professional roles, and career opportunities worldwide.

"Artificial intelligence represents one of the most significant economic and technological transformations of our generation," said Nur Naqvi, Chief Technology Officer of AmericanAI. "What is particularly encouraging is the growing number of women choosing not simply to use AI, but to develop the professional knowledge and credentials necessary to shape how it is applied across industries."

Women Are Positioning Themselves for Leadership in AI

As organizations accelerate AI adoption, demand is expanding for professionals who understand generative AI, intelligent agents, enterprise applications, and the practical challenges of implementing emerging technologies.

AmericanAI's CGENAI® certification framework is designed to establish professional competence in these areas through structured bodies of knowledge, rigorous learning requirements, and independent certification assessments.

The Institute offers professional certification pathways spanning AI fundamentals, prompt engineering, executive AI leadership, and specialized applications in supply chain management, finance, healthcare, human resources, cybersecurity, and other disciplines.

"AI leadership should not be confined to computer scientists or technology companies," Naqvi explained. "Some of the most important AI innovations will come from professionals who understand the problems in their own industries. We want women in finance, healthcare, government, supply chains, and every other field to have the knowledge and confidence to lead that transformation."

Beyond AI Literacy: Building Professional AI Competence

AmericanAI distinguishes its certification approach from conventional short-duration AI training programs by emphasizing professional standards, applied knowledge, and long-term career development. The Institute's CGENAI® programs are designed to help professionals understand AI architectures, evaluate emerging capabilities, and apply AI responsibly within their organizations.

"Learning how to interact with an AI chatbot is only the beginning," said Naqvi. "The real opportunity is understanding how intelligence can be engineered into organizations, products, and services. Women must have the opportunity to be architects and leaders of that future-not simply consumers of the technology."

AmericanAI expects its expanding executive education, specialized certifications, and global Authorized Training Partner network to create additional opportunities for professionals seeking structured AI education.

About the American Institute of Artificial Intelligence

Founded in 2016, the American Institute of Artificial Intelligence (AmericanAI) is an AI research, education, and professional standards organization serving business, government, and national security communities.

AmericanAI develops AI bodies of knowledge, professional certification frameworks, executive education programs, and advanced AI technologies. Its CGENAI® certification initiative supports the development of professional competence across multiple industries and functional disciplines.

American Institute of Artificial Intelligence (AmericanAI)

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