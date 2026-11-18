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Sara Abdulhadi, CEO of Gulf International Bank B.S.C., tells OBG how innovation and sustainable finance are strengthening Bahrain's financial sector

- Sara Abdulhadi, CEO of Gulf International Bank S, BAHRAIN, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bahrain's banking sector is supporting economic diversification as digitalisation reshapes the world of finance and creates new opportunities to channel capital into strategic sectors, Sara Abdulhadi, CEO of Gulf International Bank B.S.C. (GIB), told Oxford Business Group (OBG).In the interview with OBG, Abdulhadi discussed the sector's contribution to Bahrain Economic Vision 2030, the development of Islamic finance and the regulatory frameworks supporting financial technology (fintech). She highlighted Bahrain's mature regulatory environment, local talent pool and collaboration between established institutions and emerging financial services providers as key competitive strengths.“The banking sector is not just an intermediary – it is a catalyst,” Sara said.“With financial services as the largest non-oil contributor to GDP, Bahrain's banks continue to anchor employment, investment and innovation, alongside acting as the connective tissue between public strategy and private capital.”According to Sara, financial services (which include banking and insurance) account for 19.7 of real GDP, with more than 370 licensed financial institutions operating across the sector. Wholesale banking, insurance and asset management are notable areas of the sector, supporting Bahrain's role as a specialised financial gateway to regional markets.Sara explained that the sector's contribution to economic development extends beyond traditional lending and also includes financing infrastructure, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), deepening capital markets and channeling investment into sustainable projects. Islamic finance remains another key area, supported by regulatory initiatives and new Shariah-compliant instruments.Turning to fintech, Sara highlighted the regulatory sandbox launched in 2017 and the Central Bank of Bahrain's work on open banking, cloud infrastructure, digital assets and crowdfunding.These frameworks, alongside collaboration between regulators, banks and start-ups, help financial institutions test and integrate new solutions. Digital adoption is also accelerating in banking across the GCC region, with real-time payments, digital onboarding for SMEs and technology-led client servicing becoming increasingly prominent. GIB B.S.C. CEO Sara said investment in artificial intelligence and digitalisation would support greater product personalisation, lower costs and improved transparency.“While retail banking was an early adopter of digitalisation, wholesale banking has caught up and accelerated digital adoption significantly in the last three to five years,” she said.Marc-André de Blois, OBG's Director of PR and Video Content, said the interview underscored the relationship between financial sector development and Bahrain's wider economic ambitions.“Bahrain's financial sector is supporting diversification through both the deployment of capital and the development of digital services. The interview highlights how regulatory collaboration, sustainable finance and innovation in wholesale banking are shaping the Kingdom's competitiveness as a specialised financial centre,” de Blois said.Looking ahead, Sara identified digitalisation, deeper capital markets and sustainable growth as priorities for consolidating Bahrain's international financial role. Established institutions, she added, would remain important in directing capital towards strategic sectors and developing structured finance, syndications and sustainable instruments.The full interview is now available to view at: articles-interviews/sara-abdulhadi-ceo-gulf-international-bank-how-bahrain-banking-sector-anchors-regional-diversification-research-analysis-economic-viewpoint/-END-ARABIC VERSIONخلال مقابلة مع مجموعة أكسفورد للأعمال دور الابتكار والتمويل المستدامفي تعزيز القطاع المالي بالبحرينالرئيس التنفيذي لبنك الخليج الدولي ش.م.ب.: القطاع المصرفي محفّزلتنويع الاقتصاد في مملكة البحرينفي مقابلة مع مجموعة أكسفورد للأعمال؛ أكدت الأستاذة سارة عبد الهادي، الرئيس التنفيذي لبنكالخليج الدولي ش.م.ب. ، دعم القطاع المصرفي المستمر لجهود التنويع الاقتصادي في مملكةالبحرين، في وقت تعيد فيه الرقمنة تشكيل عالم التمويل، وتتيح فرصًا جديدة لتوجيه رؤوس الأموالنحو القطاعات الاستراتيجية.وتحدثت الأستاذة سارة خلال المقابلة عن إسهام القطاع المصرفي في تحقيق رؤية البحرين الاقتصادية2030، وتطور التمويل الإسلامي، والأطر التنظيمية الداعمة للتقنية المالية (فنتك). كما سلطتالضوء على ما تتمتع به البحرين من بيئة تنظيمية متقدمة وكفاءات وطنية، إلى جانب التعاون بينالمؤسسات العريقة ومزوّدي الخدمات المالية الناشئين، باعتبارها مقومات رئيسة لتعزيز القدرةالتنافسية للمملكة.وقالت الأستاذة سارة: "القطاع المصرفي ليس مجرد وسيط، بل هو محفّز، إذ يُعد قطاع الخدماتالمالية أكبر مساهم غير نفطي في الناتج المحلي الإجمالي، حيث تواصل البنوك البحرينية دعمالتوظيف والاستثمار والابتكار، فضلاً عن دورها في الربط بين التوجهات الاستراتيجية العامة ورأسالمال الخاص".كما أوضحت أن الخدمات المالية - بما في ذلك الخدمات المصرفية والتأمين - تسهم بنسبة 19.7%من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي الحقيقي، ويعمل في القطاع أكثر من 370 مؤسسة مالية مرخّصة. ويبرزنشاط القطاع بشكل خاص في الخدمات المصرفية للشركات، والتأمين وإدارة الأصول، ما يعزّز مكانةمملكة البحرين بوصفها بوابة مالية متخصصة للأسواق الإقليمية.وأشارت الأستاذة سارة إلى أن إسهام القطاع المصرفي في التنمية الاقتصادية يتجاوز الإقراضالتقليدي ليشمل تمويل مشروعات البنية التحتية، ودعم المؤسسات الصغيرة والمتوسطة، وتعميقأسواق رأس المال، وتوجيه الاستثمارات نحو المشروعات المستدامة. كما يظل التمويل الإسلامي أحدالمجالات الرئيسة الواعدة، مدعوماً بالمبادرات التنظيمية والأدوات التمويلية الجديدة المتوافقة معالشريعة.وفي حديثها عن التقنية المالية (فنتك)، أشارت الرئيس التنفيذي لبنك الخليج الدولي إلى البيئة التنظيميةالتجريبية للتقنية المالية التي أُطلقت في عام 2017م، وإلى جهود مصرف البحرين المركزي فيمجالات المصرفية المفتوحة، والبنية التحتية السحابية، والأصول الرقمية، والتمويل الجماعي. وتسهمهذه الأطر، إلى جانب التعاون بين الجهات التنظيمية والبنوك والشركات الناشئة، في تمكين المؤسساتالمالية من اختبار الحلول الجديدة ودمجها في أعمالها.كما يتسارع اعتماد الحلول الرقمية في الخدمات المصرفية للشركات في دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي،مع تزايد انتشار المدفوعات الفورية، واعتماد المشروعات الصغيرة والمتوسطة على الخدماتالمصرفية الرقمية، وخدمة العملاء المعتمدة على التقنية. وأكدت الأستاذة سارة أيضًا أن الاستثمار فيالذكاء الاصطناعي والتحول الرقمي من شأنه أن يسهم في تقديم منتجات أكثر ملاءمة لاحتياجاتالعملاء، وخفض التكاليف، وتعزيز الشفافية.وأضافت: "في حين كانت الخدمات المصرفية للأفراد سبّاقة إلى تبنّي التحول الرقمي، إلا أن الخدماتالمصرفية للشركات لحقت بها وشهدت تسارعًا ملحوظاً في اعتماد الحلول الرقمية خلال السنواتالثلاث إلى الخمس الماضية".من جانبه، أكد السيد مارك أندريه دي بلوا، مدير العلاقات العامة والمحتوى المرئي في مجموعةأكسفورد للأعمال، إن المقابلة سلطت الضوء على العلاقة بين تطوير القطاع المالي، والطموحاتالاقتصادية الأوسع لمملكة البحرين. مضيفًا: "يدعم القطاع المالي في البحرين جهود التنويع الاقتصاديمن خلال توظيف رؤوس الأموال وتطوير الخدمات الرقمية على حد سواء. وأظهرت المقابلة كيفيسهم التعاون التنظيمي، والتمويل المستدام، والابتكار في الخدمات المصرفية للشركات في تعزيزالقدرة التنافسية للمملكة بوصفها مركزًا ماليًا متخصصًا".واستشرافًا للمستقبل، أكدت الأستاذة سارة أن التحول الرقمي، وتعميق أسواق رأس المال، والنموالمستدام هي أولويات لترسيخ دور البحرين المالي على الصعيد الدولي، مضيفةً أن المؤسسات الماليةالعريقة ستواصل أداء دور مهم في توجيه رؤوس الأموال نحو القطاعات الاستراتيجية، وتطويرالتمويل المهيكل، والقروض المشتركة، والأدوات المالية المستدامة.ويمكن مشاهدة المقابلة كاملةً عبر الرابط التالي: articles-interviews/sara-abdulhadi-ceo-gulf-international-bank-how-bahrain-banking-sector-anchors-regional-diversification-research-analysis-economic-viewpoint/

Marc-André de Blois

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Banking is 'a catalyst' for Bahrain's diversification, says GIB B.S.C CEO News Provided By Oxford Business Group November 18, 2026, 13:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Technology, World & Regional



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