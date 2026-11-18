Banking Is 'A Catalyst' For Bahrain's Diversification, Says GIB B.S.C CEO
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Sara Abdulhadi, CEO of Gulf International Bank B.S.C., tells OBG how innovation and sustainable finance are strengthening Bahrain's financial sectorWhile retail banking was an early adopter of digitalisation, wholesale banking has caught up and accelerated digital adoption significantly in the last three to five years” - Sara Abdulhadi, CEO of Gulf International Bank S, BAHRAIN, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bahrain's banking sector is supporting economic diversification as digitalisation reshapes the world of finance and creates new opportunities to channel capital into strategic sectors, Sara Abdulhadi, CEO of Gulf International Bank B.S.C. (GIB), told Oxford Business Group (OBG).
In the interview with OBG, Abdulhadi discussed the sector's contribution to Bahrain Economic Vision 2030, the development of Islamic finance and the regulatory frameworks supporting financial technology (fintech). She highlighted Bahrain's mature regulatory environment, local talent pool and collaboration between established institutions and emerging financial services providers as key competitive strengths.
“The banking sector is not just an intermediary – it is a catalyst,” Sara said.“With financial services as the largest non-oil contributor to GDP, Bahrain's banks continue to anchor employment, investment and innovation, alongside acting as the connective tissue between public strategy and private capital.”
According to Sara, financial services (which include banking and insurance) account for 19.7 of real GDP, with more than 370 licensed financial institutions operating across the sector. Wholesale banking, insurance and asset management are notable areas of the sector, supporting Bahrain's role as a specialised financial gateway to regional markets.
Sara explained that the sector's contribution to economic development extends beyond traditional lending and also includes financing infrastructure, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), deepening capital markets and channeling investment into sustainable projects. Islamic finance remains another key area, supported by regulatory initiatives and new Shariah-compliant instruments.
Turning to fintech, Sara highlighted the regulatory sandbox launched in 2017 and the Central Bank of Bahrain's work on open banking, cloud infrastructure, digital assets and crowdfunding.
These frameworks, alongside collaboration between regulators, banks and start-ups, help financial institutions test and integrate new solutions. Digital adoption is also accelerating in banking across the GCC region, with real-time payments, digital onboarding for SMEs and technology-led client servicing becoming increasingly prominent. GIB B.S.C. CEO Sara said investment in artificial intelligence and digitalisation would support greater product personalisation, lower costs and improved transparency.
“While retail banking was an early adopter of digitalisation, wholesale banking has caught up and accelerated digital adoption significantly in the last three to five years,” she said.
Marc-André de Blois, OBG's Director of PR and Video Content, said the interview underscored the relationship between financial sector development and Bahrain's wider economic ambitions.
“Bahrain's financial sector is supporting diversification through both the deployment of capital and the development of digital services. The interview highlights how regulatory collaboration, sustainable finance and innovation in wholesale banking are shaping the Kingdom's competitiveness as a specialised financial centre,” de Blois said.
Looking ahead, Sara identified digitalisation, deeper capital markets and sustainable growth as priorities for consolidating Bahrain's international financial role. Established institutions, she added, would remain important in directing capital towards strategic sectors and developing structured finance, syndications and sustainable instruments.
The full interview is now available to view at: articles-interviews/sara-abdulhadi-ceo-gulf-international-bank-how-bahrain-banking-sector-anchors-regional-diversification-research-analysis-economic-viewpoint/
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ARABIC VERSION
خلال مقابلة مع مجموعة أكسفورد للأعمال دور الابتكار والتمويل المستدام
في تعزيز القطاع المالي بالبحرين
الرئيس التنفيذي لبنك الخليج الدولي ش.م.ب.: القطاع المصرفي محفّز
لتنويع الاقتصاد في مملكة البحرين
في مقابلة مع مجموعة أكسفورد للأعمال؛ أكدت الأستاذة سارة عبد الهادي، الرئيس التنفيذي لبنك
الخليج الدولي ش.م.ب. ، دعم القطاع المصرفي المستمر لجهود التنويع الاقتصادي في مملكة
البحرين، في وقت تعيد فيه الرقمنة تشكيل عالم التمويل، وتتيح فرصًا جديدة لتوجيه رؤوس الأموال
نحو القطاعات الاستراتيجية.
وتحدثت الأستاذة سارة خلال المقابلة عن إسهام القطاع المصرفي في تحقيق رؤية البحرين الاقتصادية
2030، وتطور التمويل الإسلامي، والأطر التنظيمية الداعمة للتقنية المالية (فنتك). كما سلطت
الضوء على ما تتمتع به البحرين من بيئة تنظيمية متقدمة وكفاءات وطنية، إلى جانب التعاون بين
المؤسسات العريقة ومزوّدي الخدمات المالية الناشئين، باعتبارها مقومات رئيسة لتعزيز القدرة
التنافسية للمملكة.
وقالت الأستاذة سارة: "القطاع المصرفي ليس مجرد وسيط، بل هو محفّز، إذ يُعد قطاع الخدمات
المالية أكبر مساهم غير نفطي في الناتج المحلي الإجمالي، حيث تواصل البنوك البحرينية دعم
التوظيف والاستثمار والابتكار، فضلاً عن دورها في الربط بين التوجهات الاستراتيجية العامة ورأس
المال الخاص".
كما أوضحت أن الخدمات المالية - بما في ذلك الخدمات المصرفية والتأمين - تسهم بنسبة 19.7%
من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي الحقيقي، ويعمل في القطاع أكثر من 370 مؤسسة مالية مرخّصة. ويبرز
نشاط القطاع بشكل خاص في الخدمات المصرفية للشركات، والتأمين وإدارة الأصول، ما يعزّز مكانة
مملكة البحرين بوصفها بوابة مالية متخصصة للأسواق الإقليمية.
وأشارت الأستاذة سارة إلى أن إسهام القطاع المصرفي في التنمية الاقتصادية يتجاوز الإقراض
التقليدي ليشمل تمويل مشروعات البنية التحتية، ودعم المؤسسات الصغيرة والمتوسطة، وتعميق
أسواق رأس المال، وتوجيه الاستثمارات نحو المشروعات المستدامة. كما يظل التمويل الإسلامي أحد
المجالات الرئيسة الواعدة، مدعوماً بالمبادرات التنظيمية والأدوات التمويلية الجديدة المتوافقة مع
الشريعة.
وفي حديثها عن التقنية المالية (فنتك)، أشارت الرئيس التنفيذي لبنك الخليج الدولي إلى البيئة التنظيمية
التجريبية للتقنية المالية التي أُطلقت في عام 2017م، وإلى جهود مصرف البحرين المركزي في
مجالات المصرفية المفتوحة، والبنية التحتية السحابية، والأصول الرقمية، والتمويل الجماعي. وتسهم
هذه الأطر، إلى جانب التعاون بين الجهات التنظيمية والبنوك والشركات الناشئة، في تمكين المؤسسات
المالية من اختبار الحلول الجديدة ودمجها في أعمالها.
كما يتسارع اعتماد الحلول الرقمية في الخدمات المصرفية للشركات في دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي،
مع تزايد انتشار المدفوعات الفورية، واعتماد المشروعات الصغيرة والمتوسطة على الخدمات
المصرفية الرقمية، وخدمة العملاء المعتمدة على التقنية. وأكدت الأستاذة سارة أيضًا أن الاستثمار في
الذكاء الاصطناعي والتحول الرقمي من شأنه أن يسهم في تقديم منتجات أكثر ملاءمة لاحتياجات
العملاء، وخفض التكاليف، وتعزيز الشفافية.
وأضافت: "في حين كانت الخدمات المصرفية للأفراد سبّاقة إلى تبنّي التحول الرقمي، إلا أن الخدمات
المصرفية للشركات لحقت بها وشهدت تسارعًا ملحوظاً في اعتماد الحلول الرقمية خلال السنوات
الثلاث إلى الخمس الماضية".
من جانبه، أكد السيد مارك أندريه دي بلوا، مدير العلاقات العامة والمحتوى المرئي في مجموعة
أكسفورد للأعمال، إن المقابلة سلطت الضوء على العلاقة بين تطوير القطاع المالي، والطموحات
الاقتصادية الأوسع لمملكة البحرين. مضيفًا: "يدعم القطاع المالي في البحرين جهود التنويع الاقتصادي
من خلال توظيف رؤوس الأموال وتطوير الخدمات الرقمية على حد سواء. وأظهرت المقابلة كيف
يسهم التعاون التنظيمي، والتمويل المستدام، والابتكار في الخدمات المصرفية للشركات في تعزيز
القدرة التنافسية للمملكة بوصفها مركزًا ماليًا متخصصًا".
واستشرافًا للمستقبل، أكدت الأستاذة سارة أن التحول الرقمي، وتعميق أسواق رأس المال، والنمو
المستدام هي أولويات لترسيخ دور البحرين المالي على الصعيد الدولي، مضيفةً أن المؤسسات المالية
العريقة ستواصل أداء دور مهم في توجيه رؤوس الأموال نحو القطاعات الاستراتيجية، وتطوير
التمويل المهيكل، والقروض المشتركة، والأدوات المالية المستدامة.
ويمكن مشاهدة المقابلة كاملةً عبر الرابط التالي: articles-
interviews/sara-abdulhadi-ceo-gulf-international-bank-how-bahrain-banking-sector-
anchors-regional-diversification-research-analysis-economic-viewpoint/
Marc-André de Blois
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