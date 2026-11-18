Best-Selling Author Crystal Soleil

The Moment We Rise

After a near-death experience, Saint Lucia wellness practitioner Crystal Soleil shares her journey of discovering inner peace and embracing a new path

CASTRIES, SAINT LUCIA, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Crystal Soleil is one of 15 contributing authors featured in The Moment We Rise: Stories of Healing, Purpose, and the Courage to Choose a New Beginning, an anthology released September 9, 2026, sharing personal accounts of healing, change, self-discovery, and finding new direction. The book reached the bestseller charts in multiple categories, including Biography Reference & Collections, Mental & Spiritual Healing, and related categories, across the United States, Canada, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom.Crystal Soleil is a two-time international bestselling author, holistic wellness practitioner, abstract artist, and founder of Soleil Holistics in Saint Lucia. In her chapter,“The Peace I Found Within,” she describes a medical emergency that occurred following what she expected to be a routine procedure and the lasting impact it had on her personal and professional life.Soon after her surgery, she began experiencing alarming symptoms and recognized that something was seriously wrong. Unable to speak or move, she was rushed into emergency care. As medical staff worked to stabilize her, she recalls hearing the doctor say she could not find a pulse. Although initially terrified, she describes an unexpected change in her state of mind during the emergency.“Moments earlier, I had been terrified. I wanted to live. I wanted more time with my son and the people I loved,” she writes.“Gradually, the fear quietly melted away.”She recalls a profound sense of peace despite believing she might not survive. This unexpected transition challenged everything she had previously understood about fear and the uncertainty of life.“For the first time in my life, I understood that peace was not dependent on circumstances,” she writes.“It existed beyond them.”Her physical recovery took approximately three months. During that period, she was introduced to mindfulness, breathing exercises, meditation, Reiki and yoga through a holistic practitioner. These practices renewed her interest in energy work, healing touch, artistry, faith and service, all of which she had explored earlier in life.As her health improved, she pursued formal studies in body massage and energy healing, eventually establishing Soleil Holistics, where she now incorporates massage, mindfulness, and complementary wellness practices into her work.Her journey also shaped how she helps others navigate stress, uncertainty, and personal challenges. Rather than viewing well-being solely in terms of physical recovery, she began exploring how mindfulness and self-awareness could contribute to an individual's overall sense of balance.“What I discovered through one of the most frightening experiences of my life was that the peace I had been searching for had been within me all along,” she writes.Her chapter reflects a central theme of“The Moment We Rise”: unexpected events can prompt individuals to reconsider their priorities, pursue new interests, and make significant changes in the direction of their lives. The anthology brings together 15 authors sharing personal accounts of illness, grief, trauma, relationships, changing identities, self-discovery, and unexpected paths to purpose.Compiled by Vickie Gould, founder of Life Changing Energy, and published by Morning Oak Publishing, The Moment We Rise follows the international bestselling anthologies The Call Within: Finding Purpose and Sparking Transformation and Whispers of the Soul: Stories of Resilience, Awakening, and the Power of Healing from Within.All proceeds from The Moment We Rise Benefit Brighter Healing Foundation, supporting its work to expand access to holistic healing education, tools, resources, and support. The book is available in eBook and paperback formats on Amazon.About Crystal SoleilCrystal Soleil is a two-time international bestselling author, holistic wellness practitioner, abstract artist, and founder of Soleil Holistics in Saint Lucia. A licensed massage therapist, certified mindfulness practitioner, and sound and energy healer, her work includes therapeutic body massage, sound therapy, mindfulness, breathwork, meditation, and complementary wellness practices.Her writing explores personal transformation, resilience, inner peace, and the insights that can emerge through difficult life experiences. She previously contributed the chapter“Awakening to My Life's Purpose” to the international bestselling anthology Whispers of the Soul: Stories of Resilience, Awakening, and the Power of Healing from Within.Media InquiriesFor media inquiries or to connect with Crystal Soleil, email....

Vickie Gould

Vickie Gould International, LLC DBA Life Changing Energy

+1 517-798-6299

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Near-Death Experience Leads Crystal Soleil to Inner Peace and Inspires Her Journey into Holistic Healing News Provided By Vickie Gould International, LLC DBA Life Changing Energy November 18, 2026, 13:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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