Future Health Launches Future Health Academy to Advance Abu Dhabi’s Life Sciences Ambitions
(MENAFN- Four Agency) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 18 November 2026: Future Health - A Global Initiative by Abu Dhabi has launched the Future Health Academy as part of its year-round programme, designed to build knowledge, connect expertise and create opportunities for collaboration across Abu Dhabi’s health and life sciences workforce.
Through practical, science-focused modules, the Academy will create opportunities for professionals across Abu Dhabi’s health and life sciences ecosystem to engage with emerging developments and consider their implications for research, clinical practice, investment and innovation.
H.E. Dr Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, said: “Abu Dhabi’s ambitions in life sciences draw strength from the expertise of our leaders, clinicians and researchers, and our collaboration with leading experts from around the world. Through the Future Health Academy, we are bringing together local and international expertise to exchange knowledge, explore the latest scientific advances and identify opportunities to translate emerging developments into practical applications. By connecting expertise across borders and disciplines, we aim to advance innovation, strengthen collaboration and deliver lasting value for health and society.”
The Academy launched with an inaugural course for senior leaders, ahead of the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026. The course brought together senior participants from Abu Dhabi’s health and life sciences ecosystem with international government representatives, including at ministerial level, alongside experts from academia, healthcare, and industry.
Contributors included experts affiliated with Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, New York University Abu Dhabi, Asan Medical Center and Boehringer Ingelheim. Aligned with Future Health’s theme, ‘To Sense Is to Predict’, the course explored four areas: Powering the Prediction: Turning Genomic Data into Biological Insight; Understanding the Prediction: Mapping the Body as a Network; Engineering the Prediction: AI in Healthcare; and Translating the Prediction: Innovation into Clinical Practice.
The Academy will continue to support learning and exchange across Abu Dhabi’s health and life sciences workforce, drawing on local and international expertise while creating opportunities to share Abu Dhabi’s capabilities and experience globally.
ENDS
Through practical, science-focused modules, the Academy will create opportunities for professionals across Abu Dhabi’s health and life sciences ecosystem to engage with emerging developments and consider their implications for research, clinical practice, investment and innovation.
H.E. Dr Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, said: “Abu Dhabi’s ambitions in life sciences draw strength from the expertise of our leaders, clinicians and researchers, and our collaboration with leading experts from around the world. Through the Future Health Academy, we are bringing together local and international expertise to exchange knowledge, explore the latest scientific advances and identify opportunities to translate emerging developments into practical applications. By connecting expertise across borders and disciplines, we aim to advance innovation, strengthen collaboration and deliver lasting value for health and society.”
The Academy launched with an inaugural course for senior leaders, ahead of the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026. The course brought together senior participants from Abu Dhabi’s health and life sciences ecosystem with international government representatives, including at ministerial level, alongside experts from academia, healthcare, and industry.
Contributors included experts affiliated with Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, New York University Abu Dhabi, Asan Medical Center and Boehringer Ingelheim. Aligned with Future Health’s theme, ‘To Sense Is to Predict’, the course explored four areas: Powering the Prediction: Turning Genomic Data into Biological Insight; Understanding the Prediction: Mapping the Body as a Network; Engineering the Prediction: AI in Healthcare; and Translating the Prediction: Innovation into Clinical Practice.
The Academy will continue to support learning and exchange across Abu Dhabi’s health and life sciences workforce, drawing on local and international expertise while creating opportunities to share Abu Dhabi’s capabilities and experience globally.
ENDS
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