MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 18 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday alleged that tribal communities in the state were deprived of the benefits of government welfare schemes during the previous Trinamool Congress government and asserted that the situation has changed under the current administration.

"Due to the change, the new government is working day and night to improve the quality of life of the tribal communities," said the Chief Minister at a public meeting in Kumargram of Alipurduar district in north Bengal.

CM Adhikari was also seen dancing to the tune of songs with the tribal community members after the speech. He was accompanied by BJP MP Khagen Murmu and state minister Nisith Pramanik.

Attending an event on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, Adhikari said, "Tribal communities have been deprived of facilities. They have not received the benefits of government projects. If there were no change in the state, they would still be deprived of government projects. Now, several projects have been announced for them. A lot of work has been done for the tribal community. They will not be deprived of government projects anymore."

Announcing the projects for them, the Chief Minister gave a message of support to the community. He said all fake ST certificates will be cancelled and only those who are eligible will get housing benefits.

"Despite making promises, the previous government could not fulfil them," Adhikari claimed, adding, "This time, it will not happen. The new government is working day and night to give land leases in the forest to the members of the tribal communities."

The Chief Minister also alleged that Trinamool goons had attacked BJP MP Khagen Murmu. He ordered the reopening of the case file.

The Chief Minister ordered the Inspector General of North Bengal to take action on this. In his words, "No one will be spared. Make arrangements to arrest everyone and punish them."