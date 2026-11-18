MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) The Maharashtra government has officially notified and implemented the Maharashtra Wage Rules, 2026, following their publication in the official gazette on November 5, 2026.

The new rules establish a uniform framework across the state for calculating minimum wages, regulating work hours, securing overtime compensation, structuring wage deductions, and maintaining digital or physical employee records.

Highlighting the significance of the framework, Labour Minister Akash Fundkar on Wednesday stated that these rules substantially strengthen wage security and standardisation for employees across covered establishments.

Minister Fundkar said the new framework supersedes the older Maharashtra Minimum Wages Rules, 1963, and the Maharashtra Payment of Wages Rules, 1963. However, they do not apply to state government employees' minimum wage determinations.

The calculation of wages explicitly incorporates basic pay, dearness allowance, and retaining allowance. If excluded allowances exceed 50% of the total remuneration, the excess amount will be added back to the wage pool, making calculations for statutory benefits like gratuity more transparent.

According to the minister, normal working hours for daily-wage staff are capped at 8 hours a day. For other categories, total working hours must not exceed 48 hours a week.

Mandatory weekly rest days are enforced, with compensatory rest required if an employee works on a designated day off.

Work executed on rest days or beyond standard limits qualifies for overtime wages at not less than double the normal wage rate. Piece-rate workers are similarly entitled to overtime and compensatory rest provisions.

Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA) will be revised biannually-before April 1 and October 1 each year-based on the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers compiled by the Labour Bureau. Total wage deductions in a single pay period cannot exceed 50%.

Any excess must be recovered progressively in subsequent periods. Furthermore, employers must issue written or electronic show-cause notices before penalising or deducting wages for damage or loss, said Minister Fundkar.

The minister said that establishments must maintain up-to-date muster rolls, wage registers, and overtime logs (physically or electronically) for at least 5 years. Mandatory wage slips must be issued to employees on or before payday.

Further, employees are mandated to register nominees for terminal dues. If funds remain undisbursed due to death or an employee being untraceable within 3 to 6 months, employers must deposit the amount with the jurisdictional Assistant Commissioner of Labour.