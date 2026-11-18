MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming war film 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace', has shared another interesting social media post.

On Wednesday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared the first look of the upcoming film 'Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahi Kahin' starring Subhaan Nadiadwala, the son of Sajid Nadiadwala and Warda Khan.

The actor also penned a long note in the caption, as he wished his parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan, his sister Arpita Khan, her husband Aayush Sharma, Sajid Nadiadwala and Warda Khan as all of them celebrate their wedding anniversaries on Wednesday.

He wrote,“Mum Dad,Arpita,Ayush,Sajid & Warda, Congrats kafi sare saal nikal diye, pyar mohabbat aur lad Jhagad ke, Happy Anniversary to all of u & Subhaan Allah congrats on yr 1st look of Aisi Deewangi. Future ke liye advise present Mai raho na udo na depressed ho (sic)”.

For the unversed, filmmaker Shashaank Khaitaan unveiled the first look of 'Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahi Kahin' as he introduced fresh faces Subhaan and Airah, who are set to make their big-screen debut with the film. The filmmaker, is all set to explore a new world of love, passion and revenge with his upcoming directorial,

The title announcement video offers an intriguing first glimpse into the film's world, capturing an intimate moment between two lovers before revealing an unexpected visual contrast.

Produced by Amit Chandrra, Nalini Datta Khaitaan, Karishma Thakker and Shashaank Khaitaan, Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahi Kahin marks an important beginning for 214 Entertainment, the newly launched production banner founded by Shashaank Khaitaan, Amit Chandrra and Nalini Datta Khaitaan. Written and Directed by Khaitaan, the revenge love story is set to release in cinemas on July 9, 2027.