MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) India is firmly on course to achieve its target of installing 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, backed by supportive government policies, market development initiatives and flagship schemes such as PM Surya Ghar and PM-KUSUM, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of FICCI's Annual General Meeting, Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), said the government remains optimistic about meeting the ambitious clean energy goal, citing the rapid growth of the sector and sustained policy support.

He said India has made significant progress in expanding its renewable energy capacity over the past few years, aided by policy stability and efforts to create a conducive market environment for clean energy investments.

Schemes such as PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and PM-KUSUM have played a key role in promoting distributed renewable energy generation across the country, he added.

According to Sarangi, these initiatives have helped accelerate the adoption of renewable energy at both the household and agricultural levels, strengthening the country's transition towards a cleaner energy future.

The MNRE Secretary noted that the combination of policy measures, market-building efforts and targeted government programmes provides confidence that India can successfully achieve the 500 GW renewable energy capacity milestone by the end of the decade.

Commenting on industrial incentives and production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, Sarangi said government support for any sector does not necessarily have to come through a PLI programme.

He pointed out that policymakers have several other instruments at their disposal to encourage domestic manufacturing and industry growth.

These include measures such as adjustments in Basic Customs Duty (BCD), implementation of the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM), and various regulatory interventions that can help strengthen industry competitiveness and boost local production, he said.

However, Sarangi refrained from indicating whether any new incentive schemes were under consideration for specific sectors and declined to comment on matters related to the forthcoming Budget.

On the future of the PM Surya Ghar scheme beyond the current financial year, he did not provide a direct answer but suggested that discussions and work on the matter are ongoing.