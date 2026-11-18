MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Ludhiana (IANS) The Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), while supporting the Centre's decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty in response to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and cross-border drug trafficking, has urged the government to develop irrigation facilities for Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir from the river system.

A resolution was adopted to this effect at the two-day BKS Executive Committee meeting that concluded on Wednesday in Ludhiana, according to a statement from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated farmers organisation.

“Water and blood cannot flow together,” stressed BKS General Secretary Mohini Mohan Mishra, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement.“Water of rivers in India should be used for the country's farmers and in national interest alone,” Mishra added.

The BKS also pointed to declining groundwater levels and irrigation problems. The organisation sought resolution of inter-state water disputes between Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, which it stressed can be achieved by ensuring water supply from the Indus River system.

The BKS also appealed to farmers in the affected areas to come forward to resolve issues like land availability for linking rivers and constructing canals. Since Independence, the population of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan has increased nearly fivefold to 16 crores, while water resources have been declining, the statement observed.

According to it, while 12 per cent of cultivable land in Punjab and Haryana, and over 68 per cent in Rajasthan, still depends on rainfall, irrigated acreage in Jammu has not increased.

A robust irrigation system is essential to prevent falling groundwater levels and the threat of desertification, it added. In the way forward towards a 'Developed India 2047' goal, the BKS demanded development of the irrigation system with water from the Indus River system made available in the regions mentioned to boost agricultural productivity.

It also sought to speed up work of linking rivers to ensure proper irrigation facilities and strengthen the rural economy, adequate budget allocation for dealing with climate change, El Niño, droughts, and floods, as well as for irrigation projects in these states.

Issues addressed during the seven sessions of the meeting also included an extensive discussion on the upcoming membership drive, where, in the closing session, BKS Organisation Secretary Dinesh Kulkarni explained details and also spoke about the current situation in the country and the world, migration, and other aspects.

Among others, BKS leaders present were all-India President K. Sai Reddy, Vice Presidents Sushila Vishnoi, Perumal, Vishal Chandrakar, Asstt Organisation Secretary Gajendra Singh, Treasurer Rajendra Paliwal, National Secretary Babubhai Patel, Communication Head Raghvendra Singh Patel, Punjab state unit President Ravindra Singh Dhillon, state unit General Secretary Balvir Singh Buttar, state Organisation secretary Sundar Lal, among others.