MENAFN - IANS) Singapore, Nov 18 (IANS) Singapore will strengthen regional cooperation on climate action when it assumes the ASEAN chairmanship in 2027, with a focus on cross-border electricity trade, climate resilience and food security, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said, according to a ministry statement.

Singapore will work with ASEAN partners to advance the ASEAN Power Grid and address challenges related to financing and implementing cross-border electricity projects, Fu said in Singapore's national statement at the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in Turkey.

Fu also highlighted initiatives to strengthen food resilience, including SPIRE Asia, which comprises a blended finance fund of up to 500 million US dollars to mobilise investment in climate adaptation projects.

Singapore will also work with regional partners to address climate risks to agriculture and tackle transboundary haze through better land management, enforcement and regional cooperation, she said.

On Tuesday, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said that Singapore is "honoured" to take over the chairmanship of ASEAN, calling the moment "particularly meaningful" as ASEAN turns 60 in 2027.

"Singapore is honoured to take over the chairmanship at a particularly meaningful moment. Next year, ASEAN turns 60. ASEAN has helped to keep the peace in our region, brought our economies closer together, and created many more opportunities for our peoples," Wong said in a video posted on X

"We cannot control all these external developments, but we can decide how ASEAN responds, and we can choose to remain united, deepen our cooperation and strengthen our ability to shape our own future," he added.

Lawrence Wong said that Singapore will assume the ASEAN Chairmanship under the theme 'Deeper Integration Wider Partnerships'.

"So amidst this backdrop, Singapore has chosen 'Deeper Integration Wider Partnerships' as the theme for our chairmanship. This includes strengthening our links in finance, digital technologies and energy. At a time, when the world is becoming more divided, our response is to keep building bridges, strengthen ties with our partners, many of whom are here, and we thank you for your partnership," Lawrence Wong said.

"We hope to work closely with all of you in ASEAN and across all our partners to build an ASEAN that is united in its purpose, confident in its future, and open to the world," he added.