MENAFN - Mid-East Info) This festive season, Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai is ready to transform into a golden haven of joy, sparkle and celebration. From the Christmas tree lighting in the lobby to the final countdown of New Year's Eve, every corner of the hotel is infused with festive cheer and touches of gold. Whether you're looking for a traditional family Christmas, an indulgent dining experience, or a party that takes you dancing into 2027, the hotel has curated unforgettable moments for everyone. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Join the waiting list. Earn A Golden Season – Dine, Order & Win

This festive season, Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai goes golden. Guests who order from the festive turkey takeaway or dine in the hotel's restaurants throughout the season will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win amazing golden prizes, plus a few unexpected golden surprises. Season raffle winners will also receive Golden Passes, offering premium, exclusive perks for a year. Festive Turkey Takeaway – A Feast at Home

Bring the joy of Christmas straight to your table with a whole roast turkey, served with trimmings, side dishes and sauces. The menu includes roasted chunky garden root vegetables (carrot, potato, pumpkin, baby marrow and parsnip) with rosemary butter, sautéed fresh Brussels sprouts, cranberry chutney and giblet gravy. Perfect for family gatherings at home, the festive takeaway lets you spend less time in the kitchen and more time making memories with loved ones. Book in advance between 15th November and 10th December 2026 to avail a 25% early bird discount. Every takeaway box will arrive wrapped in golden paper and ribbons, adding a festive touch to your table at home.

● 6 kg Turkey – AED 699

● 8 kg Turkey – AED 799

Available: 15th November – 31st December 2026Pick-up: 9 AM – 11 PM (48 hours' prior order required)Book Here: 04 423 4100 | fbreservations@millenniumhotels Christmas Cheers & Tunes in the Lobby

Join us for a magical evening as we light up the Christmas tree and kick off the festive season in style. The tree will be adorned with golden ornaments, and as a festive gift, parents joining us with their little ones will receive a special golden ticket. A gingerbread house with fairy lights takes pride of place in the lobby and at Crystal Bar, and a live Children's Christmas choir sets the mood. Guests can enjoy canapés and festive sweets including stollen, mince pies and gingerbread, along with mulled wine, eggnog and hot chocolate.

Date: Friday, 11 December 2026Time: 6 PM – 8 PMAddress: Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai, exit 36 – Sheikh Zayed Rd – Barsha Heights – Dubai

Throughout December and until 7th January, all hotel F&B outlets will serve homemade Christmas cookies with every coffee order. Festive bookings can be made through the Restaurant Reservation Desk in the lobby from 1st December. Toshi – Experience the Exotic Tastes of Asia Christmas Eve Feast

Make Christmas Eve unforgettable at Toshi, where a festive Pan-Asian buffet meets live entertainment in a cosy winter setting full of seasonal sparkle. Gather around the table for a night of joyful feasting and gift-giving, and look out for Santa, who will be dropping by to surprise the little ones. Avail a 25% early bird discount on bookings made by 20th December 2026.

● AED 259 per person with Soft Beverages

● AED 399 per person with Premium Alcoholic Beverages

● AED 499 per person with Premium Alcoholic Beverages & Sparkling Wine

● AED 129 per child (kids 6–12 years)

● Children below 6 years dine free (one child per table)

Date: Thursday, 24 December 2026Time: 6 PM – 11 PMVenue: Toshi, 1st Floor, Grand Millennium Hotel DubaiBook Here: 04 423 4100 | fbreservations@millenniumhotels Christmas Day Lunch at Toshi

Gather your loved ones on Christmas Day at Toshi for a festive international Christmas lunch buffet, a generous spread to savour at a leisurely pace with family and friends. Avail a 25% early bird discount on bookings made by 20th December 2026.

● AED 259 per person with Soft Beverages

● AED 399 per person with Premium Alcoholic Beverages

● AED 499 per person with Premium Alcoholic Beverages & Sparkling Wine

● AED 129 per child (kids 6–12 years)

● Children below 6 years dine free

Date: Friday, 25 December 2026Time: 12:30 PM – 4 PMVenue: Toshi, 1st Floor, Grand Millennium Hotel DubaiBook Here: 04 423 4100 | fbreservations@millenniumhotels Countdown to 2027 New Year's Eve Gala Dinner at Toshi

Welcome 2027 in style at Toshi's glittering New Year's Eve gala on the 1st floor. Indulge in all-you-can-eat Pan-Asian flavours, with live music and entertainment keeping the celebration alive all night. Kick off the evening with welcome cocktails from 7 PM to 8 PM. Around 11:40 PM, guests will be escorted up to the 20th-floor Ballroom for stunning city views and a mesmerising Burj Al Arab fireworks display as the new year arrives. Avail a 25% early bird discount on bookings made by 25th December 2026.

● AED 699 per person – Dinner Buffet with Selected House Beverages & House Sparkling Wine

● AED 499 per person – Dinner Buffet with Soft Beverages

● AED 249 per child (6–12 years) – Dinner Buffet

Date: Thursday, 31 December 2026Time: 8 PM – 2 AMVenue: Toshi, 1st Floor, Grand Millennium Hotel DubaiDress Code: Gowns or formal dresses for ladies; necktie and formal wear for gentlemenBook Here: 04 423 4100 | fbreservations@millenniumhotels Lucky Voice – Karaoke Haven in Dubai

Welcome 2027 at Lucky Voice with live entertainment and three party packages to choose from:

Silver Sing-Along After-Midnight Pass: Keep the celebrations going after midnight with one hour of unlimited drinks from a selected menu, plus a live MC and DJ.AED 199 per person | Entry after 12:30 AM

Gold Groove General Admission: Enjoy full main bar and dance floor access, unlimited standard house beverages, food stations, live DJ entertainment and an interactive countdown.AED 350 per person | 10 PM – 2 AM

Platinum Pop Star Pod Package: Sing in your own private pod with unlimited premium house beverages, gourmet platters, a midnight sparkling wine toast and themed props. Ideal for groups of 4 to 30 guests.AED 600 per person | 10 PM – 2 AM

Date: Thursday, 31 December 2026Venue: Lucky Voice, Grand Millennium Hotel DubaiBook Here: 052 991 6979 |... Belgian Beer Café – Christmas Weekend Brunch

Celebrate Christmas weekend at the BBC Garden with a leisurely three-hour brunch featuring a Christmas-themed Belgian three-course sharing set menu, made for lingering over with family and friends. Enjoy live music from 1 PM to 5 PM, and look out for Santa, who will be handing out gifts to the children.

● AED 249 per person – Soft Package (selected soft beverages and mocktails)

● AED 349 per person – House Beverages Package (selected draught beers, wines and spirits)

● AED 449 per person – Sparkling Package (selected sparkling wines, draught beers, wines, spirits and cocktails)

● AED 129 per child (kids 6–12 years)

Date: Friday, 25 & Saturday, 26 December 2026Time: 1 PM – 4 PMVenue: BBC Garden, 1st Floor, Grand Millennium Hotel DubaiReservation: Prior reservation required. A 50% deposit is required upon confirmation.Book Here: 04 423 4100 | fbreservations@millenniumhotels