Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital brings Sachin Tendulkar, Glenn McGrath and Harbhajan Singh together for new TVC
(MENAFN- dentsu) Mumbai, National, 18 November 2026: Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital has launched a new television commercial featuring its brand ambassador, Sachin Tendulkar, alongside former cricketers Glenn McGrath and Harbhajan Singh.
The film builds on the familiar on-screen banter between Tendulkar and McGrath, with Harbhajan joining in to set up a prank. The joke takes an unexpected turn, revealing McGrath’s admiration for Tendulkar.
The story also draws attention to a common response to changes in eyesight: putting off an eye check-up or dismissing the signs. Through humour, the film encourages viewers to take changes in their vision seriously and seek an eye examination when needed.
Prof. Dr. Amar Agarwal, Chairman of Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, said: “The film uses humour to share a message we give our patients every day: don’t delay an eye check-up when your vision changes. It makes the experience relatable and encourages people to take their eye health seriously.”
Sachin Tendulkar, Brand Ambassador of Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, said: “It was wonderful to be part of this film with Glenn and Harbhajan. We brought the camaraderie and friendly banter we shared on the cricket field to the screen. The campaign combines entertainment with an important message about prioritising eye health, and I’m glad to support Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital in encouraging people to care for their vision.”
Ayushman Chiranewala, Chief Marketing Officer of Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, said: “For more than two decades, India has trusted Sachin to read the ball early and get it right. Patients look for the same trust when choosing who will care for their eyes. The film brings this idea to life through the warmth and humour between Sachin and Glenn, with Harbhajan adding his mischief. Its message is simple: recognising changes in your vision is the first step towards taking care of your eye health.”
Devaiah Bopanna, Co-Founder and Writer, Moonshot, said: “Working with Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital is always refreshing. While eye care advertising often follows a conventional style, the brand is open to new, entertaining ideas and that trust helps us do our best work. Our first film with Sachin Tendulkar and Glenn McGrath went viral, and audiences loved the pairing. This time, we brought them back to encourage millennials to get their eyes tested. McGrath leading the iconic ‘Sachin, Sachin’ chant takes their banter further—and reminds us how much we can miss when our vision isn’t at its best, even cheering for our biggest rival. It’s a privilege to bring these cricketing greats together for a cause as important as eye health. We’re excited to be part of this journey with Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital.”
The campaign is part of the hospital’s efforts to build awareness of eye health and encourage timely eye examinations among a wider audience.
The TVC was directed by Rahul Bharti of Sun City Studios and written by Anirudh More and Manish Badlani of Moonshot.
The film builds on the familiar on-screen banter between Tendulkar and McGrath, with Harbhajan joining in to set up a prank. The joke takes an unexpected turn, revealing McGrath’s admiration for Tendulkar.
The story also draws attention to a common response to changes in eyesight: putting off an eye check-up or dismissing the signs. Through humour, the film encourages viewers to take changes in their vision seriously and seek an eye examination when needed.
Prof. Dr. Amar Agarwal, Chairman of Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, said: “The film uses humour to share a message we give our patients every day: don’t delay an eye check-up when your vision changes. It makes the experience relatable and encourages people to take their eye health seriously.”
Sachin Tendulkar, Brand Ambassador of Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, said: “It was wonderful to be part of this film with Glenn and Harbhajan. We brought the camaraderie and friendly banter we shared on the cricket field to the screen. The campaign combines entertainment with an important message about prioritising eye health, and I’m glad to support Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital in encouraging people to care for their vision.”
Ayushman Chiranewala, Chief Marketing Officer of Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, said: “For more than two decades, India has trusted Sachin to read the ball early and get it right. Patients look for the same trust when choosing who will care for their eyes. The film brings this idea to life through the warmth and humour between Sachin and Glenn, with Harbhajan adding his mischief. Its message is simple: recognising changes in your vision is the first step towards taking care of your eye health.”
Devaiah Bopanna, Co-Founder and Writer, Moonshot, said: “Working with Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital is always refreshing. While eye care advertising often follows a conventional style, the brand is open to new, entertaining ideas and that trust helps us do our best work. Our first film with Sachin Tendulkar and Glenn McGrath went viral, and audiences loved the pairing. This time, we brought them back to encourage millennials to get their eyes tested. McGrath leading the iconic ‘Sachin, Sachin’ chant takes their banter further—and reminds us how much we can miss when our vision isn’t at its best, even cheering for our biggest rival. It’s a privilege to bring these cricketing greats together for a cause as important as eye health. We’re excited to be part of this journey with Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital.”
The campaign is part of the hospital’s efforts to build awareness of eye health and encourage timely eye examinations among a wider audience.
The TVC was directed by Rahul Bharti of Sun City Studios and written by Anirudh More and Manish Badlani of Moonshot.
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