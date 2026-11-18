(MENAFN- Cision) 18 November 2026

Beat the Bug on European Antibiotic Awareness Day and help protect Europe against a growing and deadly health threat

The European Comm’ssion’s campaign on antimicrobial resistance (AMR) harnesses the power of Fortnite to teach young people how to stop the spread of resistant bacteria. The leaderboard of the 'Only Up: Beat the Bug' challenge closes at midnight CET today. Gamers have until then to win V-Bucks and learn more about this deadly and growing threat to our health and economy.

A serious global health risk

In Europe alone, AMR is responsible for more than 35 000 deaths every year and 4.3 million patients pick up at least one healthcare-associated infection whilst in hospital.[1] One in three of these infections contains bacteria that do not respond to first-choice antibiotics. Antibiotics only work against bacteria, not against viruses that cause colds and flu. Using them unnecessarily contributes to the spread of resistant bacteria, making infections harder to treat. Whilst the EU has made some progress in reducing the use of antibiotics it is not on track to meet its target of reducing use by 20% by 2030.

The power of gaming to spread knowledge

The European Commission has launched a campaign to tackle AMR by raising awareness and promoting the responsible use of antibiotics. The first phase targets young people through the Fortnite game 'Only Up: Beat the Bug'. The second, set to launch in early 2027, features a new portal with five interactive scenarios exploring the importance of antibiotics in everyday life, showing the connections between humans, animals and the environment (what is called the One Health approach).

[2]” said European Commission Director-General for Health and Food Safety Sandra Galina. “That is why the Commission is working with Member States to raise awareness of the threat and promote responsible antibiot‘c use. ‘Be’t the Bug’ and the new portal are great ways to highlight both the issue, and the preventive actions we can all take in our daily lives to reduce the spread of resista”t bacteria.”

Since 09 October 2026, over 500 000 V-Bucks have been up for grabs on’'Beat the Bug’. There are less than 24 hours left to claim the last prizes as the leaderboard closes at the ’nd of this year’s European Antibiotic Awareness Day. Play the game and join the Discord community to stand a chance of winning prizes!

Beat the Bug

Join the Discord community:

European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control press release:

Video Generic teaser:Horizontal

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