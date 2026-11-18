Azizi Developments Delivers Comprehensive Free Eye Health Programme Across Staff Communities
(MENAFN- Cicero and Bernay) Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has successfully concluded a comprehensive free Eye Check-Up Programme spearheaded across its staff accommodations, in coordination with its vertically integrated contracting arm. Delivered in collaboration with Super Style Optical, the initiative formed an integral part of Azizi’s ongoing employee welfare, occupational health, and health awareness efforts, with thousands of employees taking part.
The programme brought professional eye care services directly to employees’ residential premises, removing the need to travel or take time away from daily routines. Thousands of staff members were welcomed across multi-day clinics running from late October through early November. In addition to the comprehensive screenings, participants were provided with complimentary eyeglasses, ensuring that any identified vision issues were addressed with immediate, practical support.
This initiative was designed to promote eye health awareness, encourage preventive healthcare, and support the early identification of vision-related issues. In doing so, it helps build a culture of preventive medical care across the workforce, improves access to healthcare, and reflects management’s continued commitment to the well-being of the people who build Azizi’s communities.
Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Group, said: “Every person on our sites brings one tool that no one issues and too often no one checks: their eyesight. Caring for it is not simply a gesture of goodwill; it is part of building responsibly. A workforce that is looked after works with greater safety, pride and precision. Our thanks go to Super Style Optical and our Vertical Integration Team for partnering with us on this programme.”
Azizi Developments’ approach extends beyond design, procurement, and construction to the people behind every stage of delivery. Initiatives like this underline the company’s long-term commitment to the health, safety, and welfare of its workforce, and its belief that strong communities are built by well-cared-for teams.
The programme brought professional eye care services directly to employees’ residential premises, removing the need to travel or take time away from daily routines. Thousands of staff members were welcomed across multi-day clinics running from late October through early November. In addition to the comprehensive screenings, participants were provided with complimentary eyeglasses, ensuring that any identified vision issues were addressed with immediate, practical support.
This initiative was designed to promote eye health awareness, encourage preventive healthcare, and support the early identification of vision-related issues. In doing so, it helps build a culture of preventive medical care across the workforce, improves access to healthcare, and reflects management’s continued commitment to the well-being of the people who build Azizi’s communities.
Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Group, said: “Every person on our sites brings one tool that no one issues and too often no one checks: their eyesight. Caring for it is not simply a gesture of goodwill; it is part of building responsibly. A workforce that is looked after works with greater safety, pride and precision. Our thanks go to Super Style Optical and our Vertical Integration Team for partnering with us on this programme.”
Azizi Developments’ approach extends beyond design, procurement, and construction to the people behind every stage of delivery. Initiatives like this underline the company’s long-term commitment to the health, safety, and welfare of its workforce, and its belief that strong communities are built by well-cared-for teams.
Cicero and Bernay
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