LG Channels Expands Free Channel Offering in the UAE with Rakuten TV, Stingray and Red Bull TV
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 18 November 2026 – LG Channels, LG's exclusive free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service, is expanding its entertainment lineup in the UAE with new content and channels from Rakuten TV, Stingray, and Red Bull TV. The additions will give viewers access to more premium movies, curated music and high-adrenaline action sports.
Building on the successful launch of LG Channels in the UAE in December 2025, where viewers already access over 80 live channels and 100+ on-demand titles in both Arabic and Englis¬¬–¬– LG Channels continues to establish itself as a premier destination for effortless entertainment discovery, offering viewers access to a growing selection of live and on-demand content.
A Growing Free Entertainment Ecosystem
Today, LG Channels provides access to more than 5,000 channels across 37 countries worldwide. In the UAE, LG Channels offers a tailored mix of local and international programming across news, entertainment, lifestyle, sports and ch’ldren’s content. The latest partnerships further enrich this content offering across key passion points, marking an important milestone in the continued expansion of LG ’hannels’ content ecosystem in the UAE.
•Rakuten TV: Set to launch Rakuten TV Top Movies and Rakuten TV Action on LG Channels in the UAE later this year, bringing global blockbusters and high-energy action films, designed for movie lovers.
•Stingray: Elevating the audio-visual experience through curated music and ambient channels, the launch features diverse genres like Arabic Classics, Classic Rock, and Today's K-Pop. It also offers immersive video channels such as ZenLIFE and Naturescape, as well as Moodscapes—an ambient solution that turns idle screens into a continuous visual experience.
•Red Bull TV: "Red Bull TV: Brings audiences closer to extraordinary sports, culture and real-life stories through live global events, original series, films and documentarie”.”
What is FAST?
FAST stands for Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV. It offers a viewing experience similar to traditional television, with channels streaming live or on a schedule, but delivered over the internet and available at no cost to viewers.
Users can simply turn on their LG Smart TV and access LG Channels to browse a wide lineup of channels covering a variety of interests. Short advertising breaks help support the content, With no subscriptions to manage and no additional devices required, making FAST an easy and convenient way to discover new entertainment or enjoy familiar favourites.
Value Beyond Hardware
LG Channels continues to expand its content lineup in the UAE through strong content partnerships, giving viewers a growing selection of live and on-demand entertainment.
-xxx-
Building on the successful launch of LG Channels in the UAE in December 2025, where viewers already access over 80 live channels and 100+ on-demand titles in both Arabic and Englis¬¬–¬– LG Channels continues to establish itself as a premier destination for effortless entertainment discovery, offering viewers access to a growing selection of live and on-demand content.
A Growing Free Entertainment Ecosystem
Today, LG Channels provides access to more than 5,000 channels across 37 countries worldwide. In the UAE, LG Channels offers a tailored mix of local and international programming across news, entertainment, lifestyle, sports and ch’ldren’s content. The latest partnerships further enrich this content offering across key passion points, marking an important milestone in the continued expansion of LG ’hannels’ content ecosystem in the UAE.
•Rakuten TV: Set to launch Rakuten TV Top Movies and Rakuten TV Action on LG Channels in the UAE later this year, bringing global blockbusters and high-energy action films, designed for movie lovers.
•Stingray: Elevating the audio-visual experience through curated music and ambient channels, the launch features diverse genres like Arabic Classics, Classic Rock, and Today's K-Pop. It also offers immersive video channels such as ZenLIFE and Naturescape, as well as Moodscapes—an ambient solution that turns idle screens into a continuous visual experience.
•Red Bull TV: "Red Bull TV: Brings audiences closer to extraordinary sports, culture and real-life stories through live global events, original series, films and documentarie”.”
What is FAST?
FAST stands for Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV. It offers a viewing experience similar to traditional television, with channels streaming live or on a schedule, but delivered over the internet and available at no cost to viewers.
Users can simply turn on their LG Smart TV and access LG Channels to browse a wide lineup of channels covering a variety of interests. Short advertising breaks help support the content, With no subscriptions to manage and no additional devices required, making FAST an easy and convenient way to discover new entertainment or enjoy familiar favourites.
Value Beyond Hardware
LG Channels continues to expand its content lineup in the UAE through strong content partnerships, giving viewers a growing selection of live and on-demand entertainment.
-xxx-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment