Israel Launches Gaza Offensive, Closes Sections of Key Road
(MENAFN) The Israeli military announced Wednesday that it had launched a new operation across three designated blocks in the central Gaza Strip, shutting down parts of the Salah al-Din road despite a ceasefire that has been in effect since October 2025.
Since the truce began on Oct. 10, 2025, Israeli violations have killed 1,650 Palestinians and wounded another 5,975, according to figures published Monday by Gaza’s Health Ministry.
In a statement posted on Facebook, the Israeli military’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced that “the army has begun a military operation in the central Gaza Strip, near the yellow line, specifically in areas numbered 660, 661 and 666.”
The military said the operation was aimed at what it described as “terrorist infrastructure.”
COGAT also confirmed that “During the operation, the Salah al-Din road will be closed in the above-mentioned blocks,” urging Palestinians to avoid the affected locations “until the Israeli army spokesperson issues an official update announcing the end of the operation.”
The Israeli authority did not disclose additional information about the operation, including its specific objectives or how long it was expected to last.
The ceasefire, which came into effect under the initial stage of US President Donald Trump’s proposal to end the Israeli genocide in Gaza, required Israeli forces to withdraw to a boundary known as the “yellow line” within the territory.
However, Israel continues to control approximately 70% of the Gaza Strip, leaving the majority of Palestinians concentrated in areas beyond its military-held zones.
Since October 2023, Israel’s war on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and left over 176,000 others wounded, with women and children accounting for most of the casualties.
The conflict has also devastated the enclave’s infrastructure, damaging or destroying approximately 90% of its facilities and buildings. The United Nations estimates that rebuilding Gaza will require around $71.4 billion.
Since the truce began on Oct. 10, 2025, Israeli violations have killed 1,650 Palestinians and wounded another 5,975, according to figures published Monday by Gaza’s Health Ministry.
In a statement posted on Facebook, the Israeli military’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced that “the army has begun a military operation in the central Gaza Strip, near the yellow line, specifically in areas numbered 660, 661 and 666.”
The military said the operation was aimed at what it described as “terrorist infrastructure.”
COGAT also confirmed that “During the operation, the Salah al-Din road will be closed in the above-mentioned blocks,” urging Palestinians to avoid the affected locations “until the Israeli army spokesperson issues an official update announcing the end of the operation.”
The Israeli authority did not disclose additional information about the operation, including its specific objectives or how long it was expected to last.
The ceasefire, which came into effect under the initial stage of US President Donald Trump’s proposal to end the Israeli genocide in Gaza, required Israeli forces to withdraw to a boundary known as the “yellow line” within the territory.
However, Israel continues to control approximately 70% of the Gaza Strip, leaving the majority of Palestinians concentrated in areas beyond its military-held zones.
Since October 2023, Israel’s war on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and left over 176,000 others wounded, with women and children accounting for most of the casualties.
The conflict has also devastated the enclave’s infrastructure, damaging or destroying approximately 90% of its facilities and buildings. The United Nations estimates that rebuilding Gaza will require around $71.4 billion.
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