Toyota Introduces the New RAV4 PHEV to the Middle East as Its First Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle in the Region
(MENAFN- Bidaya Marketing Communications) Amman, November 2026: Toyota Motor Corporation has announced the introduction of the new RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) in the Middle East, marking the first PHEV model to join Toyota’s regional lineup and expanding the powertrain choices available within the recently launched sixth-generation RAV4 range.
Building on the arrival of the new RAV4 earlier this year, the PHEV represents an important step in Toyota’s multi-pathway approach toward carbon neutrality. Recognizing that customer needs, infrastructure, energy conditions and driving patterns differ across markets, Toyota continues to develop a range of electrified technologies rather than relying on a single solution. As Toyota’s first PHEV in the Middle East, the RAV4 expands these choices with a powertrain that enables greater use of electric driving while retaining the versatility expected of an SUV.
Commenting on the new RAV4, Yoshinori Futonagane, Chief Engineer at Toyota Motor Corporation, said, “RAV4, thanks to 30 years of successful sales, has established its nameplate as one of the most recognizable, iconic and desirable Toyota models globally. The new generation will become stronger than ever with its fantastic design and latest technology.”
Futonagane added, “The new RAV4 will become a Toyota PHEV flagship with the increased EV range and availability of DC charging. So, let’s work together to make the next chapter of RAV4 history the best one yet.”
At the heart of the new model is a newly developed Plug-in Hybrid System that combines a high-capacity drive battery with a high-output charger and Toyota’s latest hybrid technologies. The front axle employs silicon carbide power semiconductors to reduce power loss and improve efficiency, contributing to an electric-only driving range of approximately 169 km while driving in the city and 131 km on highways.
The PHEV system also delivers the strong acceleration characteristic of combined engine and motor power. Motor output has been increased by 12 percent, further strengthening performance while supporting the RAV4’s off-road capability. The ability to drive using either petrol or electricity allows customers to make greater use of electric power for everyday journeys while retaining flexibility for longer-distance travel.
The sixth-generation RAV4 continues to be shaped by its adventurous design, intended to express the ability to go anywhere and do anything. For the Middle East, the RAV4 PHEV is offered in the distinct Core style, presenting a definitive interpretation of the model’s character.
This Core style adopts a refined appearance suited to urban environments, with Toyota’s hammerhead design incorporated into a solid and confident front form. An integrated bumper and grille create a three-dimensional expression of strength and advanced technology while maintaining a clean, contemporary appearance.
The overall design is based on three elements that express what Toyota describes as ‘RAV4-ness’: ‘Big Foot’, which emphasizes large-diameter wheels and a firmly planted stance; ‘Lift-up’, which communicates off-road capability; and ‘Utility’, which reflects the practical cargo space expected of an SUV. Twenty-inch alloy wheels are also available, further emphasizing the model’s strong proportions.
Inside, the RAV4 PHEV retains the practical and driver-focused environment introduced with the sixth-generation RAV4. The cabin uses an ‘island architecture’ approach, grouping key controls and displays into clearly defined areas to improve ease of operation and reduce unnecessary eye movement.
A horizontal instrument panel helps the driver maintain a clear sense of the vehicle’s position and balance, while the navigation system, meters, switches and air-conditioning vents are arranged for intuitive access. The upper surface of the instrument panel has also been lowered by approximately 40 mm compared with the previous generation, contributing to improved forward visibility.
Shift-by-Wire technology supports a cleaner cockpit layout while simplifying operation. The gear selector, Electric Parking Brake and Brake Hold controls are grouped together into a functional cluster designed to minimize driver hand movement and visual distraction.
Practicality remains an important part of the RAV4 experience. Although overall vehicle dimensions remain unchanged, luggage capacity has been increased to 749 liters. The rear seatbacks also create a flatter load floor when folded, making it easier to carry longer or bulkier items.
The new RAV4 PHEV is equipped with either a 10.5-inch or 12.9-inch Display Audio system, depending on specification, together with a 12.3-inch Combination Meter. The latest-generation Audio Multimedia system features improved graphics, greater customization and enhanced usability, allowing information and functions to be presented according to individual preferences.
Driving performance has been further refined to complement the capabilities of the new PHEV system. Enhanced body rigidity contributes to improved ride comfort and a more composed driving feel, providing a stable foundation for both everyday driving and more demanding conditions.
The combination of Toyota’s latest hybrid and electronic braking systems also supports the RAV4 PHEV’s off-road performance. Rather than treating electrification solely as a means of improving efficiency, Toyota has utilized the characteristics of motor drive to strengthen responsiveness and control.
Trail Mode further supports progress across uneven or low-grip terrain by coordinating drive force and braking control to help maintain traction and stability. Together with the PHEV system’s increased motor output, it enables the new RAV4 to preserve the versatile driving character expected of the nameplate across city roads, highways and light off-road environments.
The new model also represents an important step in Toyota’s development of increasingly intelligent vehicles through the adoption of Arene, the software development platform created by Woven by Toyota. Used for the first time by Toyota in the new RAV4, Arene supports the development of key vehicle software, including Toyota Safety Sense and cockpit systems.
Through Arene, software evaluation and component development can be carried out more efficiently, allowing safety, user interface and vehicle functions to be developed and introduced more rapidly. Toyota intends to use the platform as a foundation for future Software-Defined Vehicle development, including the ability to update multiple vehicle functions and provide greater personalization over time.
The new-generation multimedia system is one of the technologies enabled through this more advanced software approach. Its customizable home screen allows users to arrange functions according to their preferences, while improved voice recognition delivers faster and more accurate responses for easier interaction with navigation, air conditioning and other functions while driving.
Toyota Safety Sense further advances the RAV4’s active safety capabilities through improved camera and radar performance, expanding detection range and the variety of situations in which the systems can support the driver.
The Pre-Collision System has been enhanced to recognize traffic conditions more quickly, including earlier detection of deceleration by preceding vehicles and of vehicles emerging from behind other cars as they enter intersections. The low-speed Acceleration Suppression Function has also been expanded to operate while turning as well as when driving straight.
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control now recognizes surrounding vehicles earlier, improving its ability to detect vehicles merging into the lane at close range during low-speed driving and identify turn signals sooner. These refinements support smoother following behavior and more natural assistance in changing traffic conditions.
Parking and low-speed maneuvering are also enhanced through the Panoramic View Monitor with 3D View. By swiping on the display, drivers can view the vehicle’s surroundings from different perspectives, helping improve awareness when navigating confined spaces. Auto Parking provides further assistance during parking maneuvers, adding to the RAV4 PHEV’s everyday convenience.
For customers balancing urban commuting, family use, highway travel and weekend exploration, the new PHEV broadens the RAV4’s appeal without changing the versatility and usability that have defined the model. Together with its advanced safety technologies, practical interior and intelligent digital features, it provides a new electrified choice designed around the evolving needs of customers across the Middle East.
PHEVs are one of the many important powertrains for achieving carbon neutrality. As Toyota continues to expand its multi-pathway approach in the region, offering diverse choices to customers under its new brand spirit of ‘To You’, which reflects car-making for a specific someone, the new RAV4 PHEV represents an important next step: bringing plug-in hybrid technology to Middle East customers for the first time in a familiar and versatile SUV designed to support both everyday mobility and life beyond the city.
Building on the arrival of the new RAV4 earlier this year, the PHEV represents an important step in Toyota’s multi-pathway approach toward carbon neutrality. Recognizing that customer needs, infrastructure, energy conditions and driving patterns differ across markets, Toyota continues to develop a range of electrified technologies rather than relying on a single solution. As Toyota’s first PHEV in the Middle East, the RAV4 expands these choices with a powertrain that enables greater use of electric driving while retaining the versatility expected of an SUV.
Commenting on the new RAV4, Yoshinori Futonagane, Chief Engineer at Toyota Motor Corporation, said, “RAV4, thanks to 30 years of successful sales, has established its nameplate as one of the most recognizable, iconic and desirable Toyota models globally. The new generation will become stronger than ever with its fantastic design and latest technology.”
Futonagane added, “The new RAV4 will become a Toyota PHEV flagship with the increased EV range and availability of DC charging. So, let’s work together to make the next chapter of RAV4 history the best one yet.”
At the heart of the new model is a newly developed Plug-in Hybrid System that combines a high-capacity drive battery with a high-output charger and Toyota’s latest hybrid technologies. The front axle employs silicon carbide power semiconductors to reduce power loss and improve efficiency, contributing to an electric-only driving range of approximately 169 km while driving in the city and 131 km on highways.
The PHEV system also delivers the strong acceleration characteristic of combined engine and motor power. Motor output has been increased by 12 percent, further strengthening performance while supporting the RAV4’s off-road capability. The ability to drive using either petrol or electricity allows customers to make greater use of electric power for everyday journeys while retaining flexibility for longer-distance travel.
The sixth-generation RAV4 continues to be shaped by its adventurous design, intended to express the ability to go anywhere and do anything. For the Middle East, the RAV4 PHEV is offered in the distinct Core style, presenting a definitive interpretation of the model’s character.
This Core style adopts a refined appearance suited to urban environments, with Toyota’s hammerhead design incorporated into a solid and confident front form. An integrated bumper and grille create a three-dimensional expression of strength and advanced technology while maintaining a clean, contemporary appearance.
The overall design is based on three elements that express what Toyota describes as ‘RAV4-ness’: ‘Big Foot’, which emphasizes large-diameter wheels and a firmly planted stance; ‘Lift-up’, which communicates off-road capability; and ‘Utility’, which reflects the practical cargo space expected of an SUV. Twenty-inch alloy wheels are also available, further emphasizing the model’s strong proportions.
Inside, the RAV4 PHEV retains the practical and driver-focused environment introduced with the sixth-generation RAV4. The cabin uses an ‘island architecture’ approach, grouping key controls and displays into clearly defined areas to improve ease of operation and reduce unnecessary eye movement.
A horizontal instrument panel helps the driver maintain a clear sense of the vehicle’s position and balance, while the navigation system, meters, switches and air-conditioning vents are arranged for intuitive access. The upper surface of the instrument panel has also been lowered by approximately 40 mm compared with the previous generation, contributing to improved forward visibility.
Shift-by-Wire technology supports a cleaner cockpit layout while simplifying operation. The gear selector, Electric Parking Brake and Brake Hold controls are grouped together into a functional cluster designed to minimize driver hand movement and visual distraction.
Practicality remains an important part of the RAV4 experience. Although overall vehicle dimensions remain unchanged, luggage capacity has been increased to 749 liters. The rear seatbacks also create a flatter load floor when folded, making it easier to carry longer or bulkier items.
The new RAV4 PHEV is equipped with either a 10.5-inch or 12.9-inch Display Audio system, depending on specification, together with a 12.3-inch Combination Meter. The latest-generation Audio Multimedia system features improved graphics, greater customization and enhanced usability, allowing information and functions to be presented according to individual preferences.
Driving performance has been further refined to complement the capabilities of the new PHEV system. Enhanced body rigidity contributes to improved ride comfort and a more composed driving feel, providing a stable foundation for both everyday driving and more demanding conditions.
The combination of Toyota’s latest hybrid and electronic braking systems also supports the RAV4 PHEV’s off-road performance. Rather than treating electrification solely as a means of improving efficiency, Toyota has utilized the characteristics of motor drive to strengthen responsiveness and control.
Trail Mode further supports progress across uneven or low-grip terrain by coordinating drive force and braking control to help maintain traction and stability. Together with the PHEV system’s increased motor output, it enables the new RAV4 to preserve the versatile driving character expected of the nameplate across city roads, highways and light off-road environments.
The new model also represents an important step in Toyota’s development of increasingly intelligent vehicles through the adoption of Arene, the software development platform created by Woven by Toyota. Used for the first time by Toyota in the new RAV4, Arene supports the development of key vehicle software, including Toyota Safety Sense and cockpit systems.
Through Arene, software evaluation and component development can be carried out more efficiently, allowing safety, user interface and vehicle functions to be developed and introduced more rapidly. Toyota intends to use the platform as a foundation for future Software-Defined Vehicle development, including the ability to update multiple vehicle functions and provide greater personalization over time.
The new-generation multimedia system is one of the technologies enabled through this more advanced software approach. Its customizable home screen allows users to arrange functions according to their preferences, while improved voice recognition delivers faster and more accurate responses for easier interaction with navigation, air conditioning and other functions while driving.
Toyota Safety Sense further advances the RAV4’s active safety capabilities through improved camera and radar performance, expanding detection range and the variety of situations in which the systems can support the driver.
The Pre-Collision System has been enhanced to recognize traffic conditions more quickly, including earlier detection of deceleration by preceding vehicles and of vehicles emerging from behind other cars as they enter intersections. The low-speed Acceleration Suppression Function has also been expanded to operate while turning as well as when driving straight.
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control now recognizes surrounding vehicles earlier, improving its ability to detect vehicles merging into the lane at close range during low-speed driving and identify turn signals sooner. These refinements support smoother following behavior and more natural assistance in changing traffic conditions.
Parking and low-speed maneuvering are also enhanced through the Panoramic View Monitor with 3D View. By swiping on the display, drivers can view the vehicle’s surroundings from different perspectives, helping improve awareness when navigating confined spaces. Auto Parking provides further assistance during parking maneuvers, adding to the RAV4 PHEV’s everyday convenience.
For customers balancing urban commuting, family use, highway travel and weekend exploration, the new PHEV broadens the RAV4’s appeal without changing the versatility and usability that have defined the model. Together with its advanced safety technologies, practical interior and intelligent digital features, it provides a new electrified choice designed around the evolving needs of customers across the Middle East.
PHEVs are one of the many important powertrains for achieving carbon neutrality. As Toyota continues to expand its multi-pathway approach in the region, offering diverse choices to customers under its new brand spirit of ‘To You’, which reflects car-making for a specific someone, the new RAV4 PHEV represents an important next step: bringing plug-in hybrid technology to Middle East customers for the first time in a familiar and versatile SUV designed to support both everyday mobility and life beyond the city.
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