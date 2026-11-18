(MENAFN- Avian We) New Delhi, 18 November 2026 — Twelve chefs from across India took over Travancore Palace from 13 to 15 November, cooking dishes from their regions and sharing the stories behind them. From the Himalayas and the Northeast to the Konkan coast and India’s heartland, Kahaani: Foods of India put the spotlight on regional cuisines, indigenous ingredients and the people who keep these food traditions alive.



The festival was the second edition of Indophile’s Kahaani series, following Kahaani: Dilli Ki in February 2026. Over three days, visitors delved into indigenous regional flavours and ingredients such as mahua flowers and Coorgi coffee, heard stories from chefs and food experts about Indian food traditions, and browse a curated bazaar of regional foods and handicrafts. The programme also included rousing folk performances and a display of heritage cooking vessels via the Museum of Everyday Objects curated by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA).



The festival opened on 13 November with a ceremonial inauguration, graced by Mr. Vivek Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Culture, Government of India, and Mr. Sachidanand Joshi, Member Secretary, IGNCA, followed by a series of cultural performances from Punjab and Karnataka. Travancore Palace was transformed into a stunning art installation, with each chef’s stall designed to represent their region’s vernacular elements, setting the stage for a vibrant and immersive celebration of India's rich culinary and cultural heritage, full of colour. The first day offered visitors a glimpse into the regional diversity that the next two days would explore in greater depth. The Heritage Kitchen & Craft Story presented by Jindal Foundation was a dedicated space at the festival that put the spotlight on the tribal artisans, traditional practitioners and local communities which contribute to preserving these practices.



Day Two, on Saturday 14 November, moved further into the kitchen and the conversation. Chef and restaurateur Ritu Dalmia, co-owner of the DIVA Group, revisited two regional favourites in a live demonstration: Kolkata's Club Kachori and the Rajasthani Aloo Kumda ki Sabzi. The afternoon's panels followed. "Boutique Hotels & the Revival of Culinary Heritage" brought together Atul Khanna, Varun Bajaj, Sameer Sewak and Avijit Singh to discuss how hospitality spaces can act as custodians of regional food traditions, from local ingredients to recipes rooted in place. In "Beyond Idli & Dosa: The Discovery of South Indian Food", Ruchira Hoon, Kartikeya Sinha and Kiranmayi Bhushi looked at the lesser-known recipes, indigenous ingredients and community traditions of the south. The last session, "Incredible India: Taking Indian Food to the World", had chef and restaurateur Suvir Saran, Sadaf Hussain and food writer Marryam H. Reshii discussing how India's regional diversity and culinary identity can reach global audiences while staying distinctive. Folk performances from Punjab, Kerala, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Rajasthan ran through the day, ending with Meghalaya’s Kdormaju band.



The festival closed on Sunday 15 November. The afternoon began with a live demonstration by Chef Manish Mehrotra, known for Indian Accent and his newer venture Nisaba, who prepared Beet and Goat Cheese Dahi Vada and Nutmeg Namakpara. Three panels followed. "The Cultural Renaissance: Gen Z & Heritage", moderated by Ambreen Khan, featured Shah Umair, Suhavini Singh, Abu Sufiyan and Hamza Khan on how the next generation is rediscovering, preserving and reinterpreting India’s histories and cultures. "Ghar ka Khaana: Family Heirlooms", with Umesh Khaitan, Sanjay Lal and Damini Ralleigh, turned to handwritten recipe books and dishes passed down through generations, and to what it takes for those recipes to survive as families and food habits change. The closing session, "Storytelling: The Kahaanis of Food", brought Sadaf Hussain, Sanghita Singh and Marryam H. Reshii together to discuss how food becomes a medium for telling the stories of the people, communities and histories behind a cuisine. Through these conversations ran a shared thread: how geography, migration, family recipes and age-old food traditions shape India's culinary identity and carry stories and memories across generations. Folk performances from several states continued through the day, including Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana, ending with the 4ksai band from Meghalaya.



Speaking about the festival, Guru Maa, the creator of Indophile, said, "Over three days the venue was awash with a raunaq that is uniquely Indian. Everyone who stepped in fell under its spell, marvelling at how they felt attuned to the beautiful vibration and spirit of the festival. There are so many wonders in this country—so many flavours, colours, traditions, stories—and our goal with Indophile is to keep these alive and share them with more and more people."



Aishwarya Jha, co-founder of Indophile, said, "It was a revelation, even for us, to discover so many fascinating culinary treasures while putting together this festival: from the mahua flower salad of Jharkhand to the special mutton sausage of Ladakh, it was a journey through the hidden layers of India. Visitors told us they had never tried any of these foods or encountered any of these chefs, and their eyes were opened to the incredible diversity of our country’s cuisines—the greatest reward for us."



Sara Abdullah, co-founder of Indophile, added, "One of the most special things about Kahaani is that it is never just about one aspect; food is linked to culture, culture is linked to music, art, dance, history and so much more. India is the land of abundance and fullness, and everybody who attended left with much more than they came for."



Kahaani is the platform through which Indophile brings India's regional food, craft and cultural narratives into one shared space for contemporary audiences. With Kahaani: Dilli Ki in February and Kahaani: Foods of India in November, the festival has given regional food stories a stage of their own. Indophile's vision is to discover, preserve and celebrate India's cultural heritage, and to give the communities and practitioners who sustain it a place to be heard.

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