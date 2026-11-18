Samsung Begins One UI 9.5 Beta Program
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Samsung has launched the One UI 9.5 beta program, giving users an early look at One UI 9.5 ahead of its official debut.
The One UI 9.5 beta introduces more precise camera controls, personalized health insights, improved accessibility features and stronger privacy protections for everyday use.
Enhanced Pro and Pro video modes put finer settings in creators' hands, and Samsung Health offers more personalized experiences with Mindful Note for journaling and Medications for reminders and tracking.
Floating shortcuts keep essential controls within reach and improved hearing aid controls in the notification panel make Galaxy more accessible, while App Lock secures individual apps for safer everyday use.
The One UI 9.5 beta program is open today to Galaxy S26 series users in select markets, including Germany, India, Korea, Poland, the UK and the U.S. Eligible users can apply to join the beta program through the Samsung Members app.
Camera: More Flexible Creative Control
One UI 9.5 introduces updated camera controls that give users more flexibility and creative control when taking photos and recording videos.
Enhanced Pro and Pro video modes offer customizable controls and pre-sets for tailored shooting conditions.
The default camera also includes improved camera controls and a zoom bar, bringing key settings together on one screen so users can make adjustments without navigating multiple menus.
Samsung Health: Mind Note and Medications
Samsung Health adds Mindful Note, which lets users reflect on their thoughts and feelings through free writing or guided prompts.
The new Medications feature lets users add prescriptions, vitamins and supplements, set personalized reminders and track medication adherence.
Accessibility: Quicker Access to Essential Controls
One UI 9.5 offers a dedicated floating shortcut that provides quick access to frequently used controls.
Improved hearing aid controls let users adjust the volume directly from the notification panel and choose which sounds, such as notifications, ringtones and alarms, are routed to their hearing aids.
Privacy: App Lock for Individual Apps
One UI 9.5 introduces App Lock, which keeps individual apps private by locking them with biometric authentication or their screen lock. When an app is locked, its notification content and widgets remain hidden, helping protect personal information even when others have access to the device.
The One UI 9.5 beta introduces more precise camera controls, personalized health insights, improved accessibility features and stronger privacy protections for everyday use.
Enhanced Pro and Pro video modes put finer settings in creators' hands, and Samsung Health offers more personalized experiences with Mindful Note for journaling and Medications for reminders and tracking.
Floating shortcuts keep essential controls within reach and improved hearing aid controls in the notification panel make Galaxy more accessible, while App Lock secures individual apps for safer everyday use.
The One UI 9.5 beta program is open today to Galaxy S26 series users in select markets, including Germany, India, Korea, Poland, the UK and the U.S. Eligible users can apply to join the beta program through the Samsung Members app.
Camera: More Flexible Creative Control
One UI 9.5 introduces updated camera controls that give users more flexibility and creative control when taking photos and recording videos.
Enhanced Pro and Pro video modes offer customizable controls and pre-sets for tailored shooting conditions.
The default camera also includes improved camera controls and a zoom bar, bringing key settings together on one screen so users can make adjustments without navigating multiple menus.
Samsung Health: Mind Note and Medications
Samsung Health adds Mindful Note, which lets users reflect on their thoughts and feelings through free writing or guided prompts.
The new Medications feature lets users add prescriptions, vitamins and supplements, set personalized reminders and track medication adherence.
Accessibility: Quicker Access to Essential Controls
One UI 9.5 offers a dedicated floating shortcut that provides quick access to frequently used controls.
Improved hearing aid controls let users adjust the volume directly from the notification panel and choose which sounds, such as notifications, ringtones and alarms, are routed to their hearing aids.
Privacy: App Lock for Individual Apps
One UI 9.5 introduces App Lock, which keeps individual apps private by locking them with biometric authentication or their screen lock. When an app is locked, its notification content and widgets remain hidden, helping protect personal information even when others have access to the device.
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