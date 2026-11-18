AIR INDIA EXPRESS APPOINTS DEEPAK RAJAWAT AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) 18-November-2026, National: The Board of Directors of Air India Express today announced the appointment of Deepak Rajawat as the airline's Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 December 2026. Deepak, who currently serves as the airline's Chief Financial Officer, will transition into the role following his successful tenure leading the company's finance function and supporting the airline's growth and transformation journey.
A seasoned aviation and finance professional with over two decades of experience, Deepak brings a unique blend of financial expertise, commercial leadership, and strategic planning. Since joining Air India Express as CFO, he has played a key role in strengthening the airline's financial foundations while contributing to its expansion and integration within the Air India group.
Prior to joining Air India Express, Deepak was associated with erstwhile Vistara since its inception, holding leadership roles across Corporate Planning, Aircraft Acquisition, and Finance. As Chief Commercial Officer of Vistara, he led a broad portfolio encompassing revenue management, network planning, sales and distribution, partnerships and alliances, product development, inflight services, marketing, branding, and customer experience. During his tenure, the airline grew to become India’s second-largest airline by domestic market share and earned global recognition among Skytr’x’s Top 20 Airlines, ranking 20th in 2022 and 16th in both 2023 and 2024.
Commenting on the appointment, Nipun Aggarwal, Chairman, Air India Express, said, "Deepak brings a rare combination of financial expertise, commercial acumen, and deep aviation experience, built over more than a decade across the Tata group's airlines. Having worked closely on the growth journeys of both Vistara and Air India Express, he brings valuable insight into the opportunities ahead and a strong understanding of the group's transformation priorities. I am delighted to welcome him to this role and am confident that his leadership will help Air India Express build on its strong momentum while unlocking even greater synergies across the Air India group."
Deepak Rajawat, incoming Chief Executive Officer, Air India Express said, "I am honoured to assume this responsibility at an exciting stage in Air India Express' journey. Having been part of the Tata group's aviation ecosystem through Vistara and now Air India Express, I have had the privilege of witnessing first-hand the evolution of Indian aviation over the past decade. Air India Express has built strong momentum with a growing network, expanding fleet, and a distinctive value proposition. I look forward to working with the talented team at Air India Express and the wider Air India Group leadership to strengthen our customer proposition and build a guest-centric, technology-driven value carrier that is efficient, innovative, and deeply human at its core."
Deepak’s appointment marks the next chapter in Air India Express' growth journey, as the airline continues to expand its fleet and network. The airline currently operates about 585 daily flights that connect 48 domestic and 17 international destinations across South, Southeast and West Asia, supported by a modern fleet of 108 Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 family aircraft.
A seasoned aviation and finance professional with over two decades of experience, Deepak brings a unique blend of financial expertise, commercial leadership, and strategic planning. Since joining Air India Express as CFO, he has played a key role in strengthening the airline's financial foundations while contributing to its expansion and integration within the Air India group.
Prior to joining Air India Express, Deepak was associated with erstwhile Vistara since its inception, holding leadership roles across Corporate Planning, Aircraft Acquisition, and Finance. As Chief Commercial Officer of Vistara, he led a broad portfolio encompassing revenue management, network planning, sales and distribution, partnerships and alliances, product development, inflight services, marketing, branding, and customer experience. During his tenure, the airline grew to become India’s second-largest airline by domestic market share and earned global recognition among Skytr’x’s Top 20 Airlines, ranking 20th in 2022 and 16th in both 2023 and 2024.
Commenting on the appointment, Nipun Aggarwal, Chairman, Air India Express, said, "Deepak brings a rare combination of financial expertise, commercial acumen, and deep aviation experience, built over more than a decade across the Tata group's airlines. Having worked closely on the growth journeys of both Vistara and Air India Express, he brings valuable insight into the opportunities ahead and a strong understanding of the group's transformation priorities. I am delighted to welcome him to this role and am confident that his leadership will help Air India Express build on its strong momentum while unlocking even greater synergies across the Air India group."
Deepak Rajawat, incoming Chief Executive Officer, Air India Express said, "I am honoured to assume this responsibility at an exciting stage in Air India Express' journey. Having been part of the Tata group's aviation ecosystem through Vistara and now Air India Express, I have had the privilege of witnessing first-hand the evolution of Indian aviation over the past decade. Air India Express has built strong momentum with a growing network, expanding fleet, and a distinctive value proposition. I look forward to working with the talented team at Air India Express and the wider Air India Group leadership to strengthen our customer proposition and build a guest-centric, technology-driven value carrier that is efficient, innovative, and deeply human at its core."
Deepak’s appointment marks the next chapter in Air India Express' growth journey, as the airline continues to expand its fleet and network. The airline currently operates about 585 daily flights that connect 48 domestic and 17 international destinations across South, Southeast and West Asia, supported by a modern fleet of 108 Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 family aircraft.
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