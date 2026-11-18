(MENAFN- Action PR) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Nov. 17, 2026 — Global AI data security leader Forcepoint today announced a new data centre in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, delivering cloud and hybrid deployments of Forcepoint Web Security and Forcepoint Email Security, with web and email traffic processed in the Kingdom and quarantined content and logs stored there. Saudi organisations can now secure web and email from the in-Kingdom data centre, and appliance customers can adopt cloud security without rebuilding the policies they run today. The Riyadh data centre is live and processing customer traffic at no additional cost to customers entitled to Forcepoint cloud services.

Enterprises and governments in the Kingdom have kept web and email security on appliances to meet data residency requirements. The Riyadh facility gives customers an option for cloud security that simplifies compliance and avoids additional hardware refresh cycles.

The data centre is Forcepoint's third cloud infrastructure expansion this year, following new in-country capacity in the United Arab Emirates and a second data centre in India. The three expansions extend a distributed global cloud that meets data residency requirements market by market.

With the secure web gateway controls running in Riyadh, customers can see which AI tools employees reach and block high-risk tools by category, by site or by user group. Because web and email controls run a unified policy engine, customers who later add Forcepoint AI Data Security can extend the data policies and classification they already maintain.

“Saudi organisations have been moving web and email security to the cloud, and AI has sped up that shift,” said Bakshi Kohli, Chief Technology Officer of Forcepoint. “Data residency was the main reason many banks and government agencies in the Kingdom kept their security on hardware, and those rules are getting stricter. Forcepoint’s Riyadh data centre is our latest investment in the Middle East, letting customers keep their data in the Kingdom and still choose cloud, hybrid or on-premises security.”

In-Kingdom Cloud Security

In Riyadh, web and email traffic, security logs and quarantined email stay in the Kingdom. Banks, government agencies and other organisations operating under regulations such as Saudi Arabia’s Personal Data Protection Law and National Cybersecurity Authority controls can now adopt cloud-delivered web and email security without moving sensitive information outside national borders. Users travelling into the region automatically route to the nearest point of presence, and the Riyadh infrastructure comes with the cloud services customers already buy.

Customers adopting Riyadh-hosted cloud security also get:

•Protection updates applied globally the moment they ship

•No capacity planning or maintenance windows

•Consistent enforcement for users in the office, at home and while travelling

Availability

The Riyadh data centre is live and processing customer traffic for customers entitled to Forcepoint cloud services, at no additional cost. Customers can get started through their Forcepoint account team. Current status for Riyadh and all Forcepoint cloud services is available at status.forcepoint.com. For more on Forcepoint's global cloud infrastructure,

About Forcepoint

Forcepoint is the global AI data security leader. The company’s AI Data Security platform knows sensitive data as it is created, adapts the moment risk changes and protects continuously across cloud, web, networks, email, endpoints and AI through a unified, single-policy framework. Based in Austin, Texas, Forcepoint creates safe, trusted environments for customers and their employees in more than 150 countries. For more, visit

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