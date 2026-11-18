Cambridge Health Group and Abu Dhabi University sign five-year MoU to advance clinical training, applied research and specialised services
(MENAFN- Action PR) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates | 18 November 2026 – Cambridge Health Group (“CHG”), an international provider of specialist complex care services and a subsidiary of Amanat Holdings PJSC (“Amanat”), has signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Abu Dhabi University (“ADU”) to strengthen links between health sciences education and clinical practice and support the development of the healthcare workforce.
Under the MoU, Cambridge Hospitals, the Group’s network of specialist care facilities operating across the UAE and Saudi Arabia, will lead the collaboration through their UAE facilities, bringing together their clinical expertise in long-term care and post-acute rehabilitation with ADU’s expertise in health sciences education and research. ADU’s College of Health Sciences offers programmes in public health, biomedical sciences, and human nutrition and dietetics, providing an academic foundation for the partnership’s work in clinical training and workforce development.
Through Cambridge Hospitals’ UAE facilities, ADU students will have opportunities to gain practical experience across inpatient, outpatient and home healthcare settings through internships and clinical placements. The collaboration will also explore graduate recruitment, employment and career-development opportunities, with potential employment subject to the Hospitals’ workforce needs and available roles.
Beyond clinical training and research, the collaboration will explore professional development programmes for healthcare staff in areas including leadership, artificial intelligence (AI), quality and patient safety, research and inclusive care. Cambridge Hospitals’ clinical professionals will also contribute to curriculum development, helping ensure academic programmes reflect current clinical practice, emerging healthcare needs and the skills required across specialised care settings. Potential areas for joint applied research include how to maintain continuity of care for people with neurodevelopmental conditions as they transition into adulthood and how best to support their families.
Dr. Ahmad Al Khayer, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of Rehabilitation Medicine at Cambridge Health Group – UAE, said: “Clinical placements give students a chance to see how different disciplines work together and how care plans adapt as patients’ needs change. Working with Abu Dhabi University also gives our teams a way to bring questions from day-to-day practice into research. We want that research to help us understand which approaches make the greatest difference to patients’ independence and daily lives.”
Professor Ghassan Aouad, ADU Chancellor, said: “At Abu Dhabi University, we are committed to fostering strategic partnerships that translate academic excellence and research into meaningful societal impact. Our collaboration with Cambridge Health Group reflects our shared vision of advancing healthcare education, equipping the next generation of healthcare professionals with the knowledge, practical skills and expertise needed to address the sector’s evolving demands. Through this partnership, we also aim to advance applied research that contributes to more inclusive and effective models of care, particularly for individuals with neurodevelopmental conditions, while supporting the UAE’s vision for a future-ready healthcare sector.”
Specific projects and programmes under the MoU will be developed through separate agreements setting out their scope, objectives and delivery arrangements, subject to the necessary approvals.
Under the MoU, Cambridge Hospitals, the Group’s network of specialist care facilities operating across the UAE and Saudi Arabia, will lead the collaboration through their UAE facilities, bringing together their clinical expertise in long-term care and post-acute rehabilitation with ADU’s expertise in health sciences education and research. ADU’s College of Health Sciences offers programmes in public health, biomedical sciences, and human nutrition and dietetics, providing an academic foundation for the partnership’s work in clinical training and workforce development.
Through Cambridge Hospitals’ UAE facilities, ADU students will have opportunities to gain practical experience across inpatient, outpatient and home healthcare settings through internships and clinical placements. The collaboration will also explore graduate recruitment, employment and career-development opportunities, with potential employment subject to the Hospitals’ workforce needs and available roles.
Beyond clinical training and research, the collaboration will explore professional development programmes for healthcare staff in areas including leadership, artificial intelligence (AI), quality and patient safety, research and inclusive care. Cambridge Hospitals’ clinical professionals will also contribute to curriculum development, helping ensure academic programmes reflect current clinical practice, emerging healthcare needs and the skills required across specialised care settings. Potential areas for joint applied research include how to maintain continuity of care for people with neurodevelopmental conditions as they transition into adulthood and how best to support their families.
Dr. Ahmad Al Khayer, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of Rehabilitation Medicine at Cambridge Health Group – UAE, said: “Clinical placements give students a chance to see how different disciplines work together and how care plans adapt as patients’ needs change. Working with Abu Dhabi University also gives our teams a way to bring questions from day-to-day practice into research. We want that research to help us understand which approaches make the greatest difference to patients’ independence and daily lives.”
Professor Ghassan Aouad, ADU Chancellor, said: “At Abu Dhabi University, we are committed to fostering strategic partnerships that translate academic excellence and research into meaningful societal impact. Our collaboration with Cambridge Health Group reflects our shared vision of advancing healthcare education, equipping the next generation of healthcare professionals with the knowledge, practical skills and expertise needed to address the sector’s evolving demands. Through this partnership, we also aim to advance applied research that contributes to more inclusive and effective models of care, particularly for individuals with neurodevelopmental conditions, while supporting the UAE’s vision for a future-ready healthcare sector.”
Specific projects and programmes under the MoU will be developed through separate agreements setting out their scope, objectives and delivery arrangements, subject to the necessary approvals.
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