Italy Approves Antisemitism Law Amid Fierce Gaza, Fascism Disputes
(MENAFN) Italy's lower house of parliament has passed a contentious law formally defining antisemitism, triggering confrontations over the war in Gaza, accusations of genocide and references to the country's fascist past, while highlighting disagreements among opposition parties.
The Chamber of Deputies approved the legislation by 147 votes, securing support from the ruling center-right coalition and Italia Viva. The vote completed the bill's parliamentary passage, ANSA reported late Tuesday.
The measure incorporates the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's (IHRA) definition of antisemitism, which includes examples involving criticism of Israel. However, it does not create any additional criminal offenses.
Opposition lawmakers had pushed for the adoption of the Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism instead, arguing for an alternative framework that makes no explicit reference to Israel. Their proposed changes, however, failed to win parliamentary approval.
The debate became increasingly confrontational after Mauro Malaguti, a lawmaker from Brothers of Italy, referred to increasing birth figures in Gaza while disputing claims that genocide had taken place in the Palestinian territory.
Luigi Marattin, head of the Liberal Democratic Party, also dismissed the genocide allegations, declaring: "Saying there was genocide in Gaza makes you liars, not antisemites."
His comments drew criticism from Nicola Fratoianni, leader of the Greens and Left Alliance, who described Malaguti's intervention as a "dark page" in parliamentary history and called on him to express shame over his remarks.
A separate dispute broke out after lawmaker Rossano Sasso voiced praise for Giovanni Gentile, a minister during Italy's fascist era.
Democratic Party representative Gianni Cuperlo responded by condemning the comments as an embarrassment to parliament and shouting: "Shut up, fascists."
Beyond adopting the antisemitism definition, the legislation provides for the appointment of a national coordinator tasked with combating antisemitism, the introduction of a three-year action strategy and the creation of a database tracking antisemitic incidents and hate crimes.
The Chamber of Deputies approved the legislation by 147 votes, securing support from the ruling center-right coalition and Italia Viva. The vote completed the bill's parliamentary passage, ANSA reported late Tuesday.
The measure incorporates the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's (IHRA) definition of antisemitism, which includes examples involving criticism of Israel. However, it does not create any additional criminal offenses.
Opposition lawmakers had pushed for the adoption of the Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism instead, arguing for an alternative framework that makes no explicit reference to Israel. Their proposed changes, however, failed to win parliamentary approval.
The debate became increasingly confrontational after Mauro Malaguti, a lawmaker from Brothers of Italy, referred to increasing birth figures in Gaza while disputing claims that genocide had taken place in the Palestinian territory.
Luigi Marattin, head of the Liberal Democratic Party, also dismissed the genocide allegations, declaring: "Saying there was genocide in Gaza makes you liars, not antisemites."
His comments drew criticism from Nicola Fratoianni, leader of the Greens and Left Alliance, who described Malaguti's intervention as a "dark page" in parliamentary history and called on him to express shame over his remarks.
A separate dispute broke out after lawmaker Rossano Sasso voiced praise for Giovanni Gentile, a minister during Italy's fascist era.
Democratic Party representative Gianni Cuperlo responded by condemning the comments as an embarrassment to parliament and shouting: "Shut up, fascists."
Beyond adopting the antisemitism definition, the legislation provides for the appointment of a national coordinator tasked with combating antisemitism, the introduction of a three-year action strategy and the creation of a database tracking antisemitic incidents and hate crimes.
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