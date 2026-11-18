MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A new Chairman of the Management Board of Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund will be appointed in the near future, Prime Minister and Chairman of the Fund's Board of Directors Olzhas Bektenov said in a statement published by Samruk-Kazyna.

"Full continuity of leadership and uninterrupted operations of the Fund will be ensured," Bektenov said.

Commenting on recent developments involving the Fund's leadership, Bektenov noted that law enforcement authorities are conducting investigative proceedings involving certain officials, while the circumstances are being established as part of the ongoing investigation.

He said the situation is under the direct oversight of the President of Kazakhstan, adding that the competent authorities would ensure a thorough and objective investigation in full accordance with the law.

"At this stage, the matter concerns a specific case and should not be taken as grounds for questioning the integrity or operations of the Samruk-Kazyna Group as a whole," Bektenov said.

According to him, all companies within the Group continue to operate as normal, while the Fund's long-term strategy remains unchanged. The implementation of its investment and infrastructure projects will proceed in accordance with approved plans.

Bektenov also assured that all financial, contractual and debt obligations to investors, creditors, banks and international financial institutions would continue to be honored in full and on time.

At the same time, he said the recent developments highlighted the need for systemic measures to strengthen corporate governance and prevent corruption risks.

"As Chairman of the Board of Directors of Samruk-Kazyna, I consider it essential to strengthen the oversight role and accountability of the Boards of Directors of the Fund and its subsidiaries, as well as their respective Board committees, particularly those responsible for audit and risk management," he said.

Bektenov added that internal control, compliance and internal audit frameworks would be reviewed and reinforced.

"Particular emphasis will be placed on preventing corruption, identifying and managing conflicts of interest, enhancing transparency in decision-making and strengthening the individual accountability of senior management," he said.

He stressed that the objective was not merely to respond to individual instances of misconduct, but to establish an effective system to address underlying risks and prevent similar incidents in the future.

Bektenov said the Government of Kazakhstan reaffirmed its commitment to the Fund's long-term strategic direction and the principles of stability, transparency and responsible partnership.

"Kazakhstan remains a reliable and trusted partner for the international investment and financial community. We highly value the confidence placed in us by our investors and creditors and remain firmly committed to building long-term, mutually beneficial partnerships," he said.

On November 12, Kazakhstan's Anti-Corruption Service under the National Security Committee (NSC) detained Nurlan Zhakupov, Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Kazyna JSC, and Elzhas Otynshiev, Chairman of the Management Board of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) JSC, along with other individuals suspected of committing corruption-related crimes.