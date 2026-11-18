MENAFN - Trend News Agency)GE Vernova has signed an agreement with German renewable energy company wpd to supply four 5.5 MW-158m onshore wind turbines for the Haseloff wind farm in Germany, the company said on November 17.

The order also includes a long-term service agreement, supporting the companies' commitment to Germany's renewable energy targets.

"This marks the fifth project collaboration between the two companies using GE Vernova's 6 MW class wind turbines, bringing wpd's fleet of these workhorse turbines in Germany to 24, with a combined installed capacity of 132 MW," said GE Vernova.

Turbine deliveries are scheduled to begin in November 2027, with commissioning expected in the first quarter of 2028.

"We are proud to continue our successful relationship with wpd, a company that shares our vision for a resilient and sustainable energy future," said Marcas Breatnach, Executive Sales Leader Northern Europe at GE Vernova.

"With our proven workhorse technology, available with ratings up to 6.5 MW and proudly manufactured at our Salzbergen facility, we deliver high-performance, mature technology backed by over 38 million operating hours across more than 2,100 units worldwide. Our local production strengthens a resilient supply chain and supports Germany's energy transition with highly industrialized, reliable turbines made in Germany."

GE Vernova's facility in Salzbergen is a key part of the company's operations in Germany. In May 2026, the facility reached 25 GW of cumulative wind power production capacity.

The company operates at 13 locations across Germany, including a transformer manufacturing facility in Mönchengladbach and other facilities focused on grid-related production and research and development.

The latest agreement follows another recently announced order from Stadtwerke Heidenheim AG for three onshore wind turbines, further expanding GE Vernova's presence in the German market.

According to the company, its onshore wind portfolio is based on a standardized and industrialized approach, with turbines designed for reliable long-term operation. GE Vernova has more than 59,000 wind turbines operating worldwide.

GE Vernova Inc. is a global energy company operating across the Power, Electrification and Wind segments, alongside its accelerator businesses. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the US, the company employs approximately 85,000 people across around 100 countries.

With more than 130 years of experience, GE Vernova focuses on supporting the global energy transition through electrification and decarbonization technologies. Its Wind segment provides wind energy products and services, including onshore and offshore wind turbines, maintenance solutions and life-extension services.