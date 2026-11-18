MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New solution adds economics to Classie's Supervise platform which already understands AI behavior, creating compounding value that ties AI behavior directly to business results

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Classie, an enterprise AI supervision company, today introduced TokenIQ, a new capability within Classie Supervise that helps enterprises understand what they are spending on AI and what that spending is being used to accomplish. Unlike cost-management tools that rely on gateways or individual integrations, TokenIQ uses Classie's existing supervision capabilities to connect AI spending to the people, agents and work behind it, across the tools employees already use. By analyzing activity at the session level, TokenIQ identifies what drives costs, where spending is being wasted and where organizations can get more value from their AI investment.

As enterprises put more AI agents to work, spending is running ahead of budgets. IDC reports that 76% of technology leaders saw AI agent spending exceed forecasts. Most tools can say how much was spent. Far fewer can explain why a task cost what it did, and fewer still give teams a way to control it.

“Everyone is counting dollars right now, and that's a reasonable place to start,” said Poonacha Kongetira, co-founder and CEO of Classie.“But knowing what you spent tells you very little about whether that money was well spent. You need to understand what people and agents were actually doing, which tools they used and why the work cost what it did. TokenIQ shows where the money goes inside each agent session, and Supervise lets teams write rules that act on it in real time. No one should be surprised by the AI bill at the end of the month. Staying within budget matters, but getting more productivity out of each AI dollar matters more.”

Fi ne-grained Spend Attribution

TokenIQ tracks spending in real time as each agent session builds, showing where the money went, with figures verified across all major coding agents. It attributes that spending by model, agent and vendor; by user, department and project; and by task, such as bug fixes, feature development, documentation or personal work.

Unlike tools that only see traffic routed through a gateway or applications configured for monitoring, TokenIQ draws on Classie's existing supervision capabilities across coding agents, chat applications, browser-based AI and other tools employees use.

Create Value by Identifying Which Workflow, Team or Vendor Performs Best

TokenIQ analyzes individual agent sessions to show what drives token costs and slows work down. It flags poorly matched or unnecessarily expensive models, excessive reasoning, and wasted tokens from repeated file reads, bloated context, cache rebuilds, and retries.

Organizations can compare completion times and error rates for similar tasks across models, vendors, and teams. They can also see which vendors have error-prone infrastructure, since every retry adds cost.

The key is to unlock the highest productivity at the best price. For example, if two teams launch new product features, TokenIQ identifies the cost of each feature and which team performed more efficiently. Or, two vendors may have done the same work, but one had a lower price with a higher error rate. Cheaper isn't necessarily better.

“Most AI cost tooling knows the price of everything and the value of nothing,” said Lawrence Spracklen, co-founder and Chief Science Officer of Classie.“Know the price of everything, by all means, but don't stop there. The useful question is whether the work could have been done cheaper, faster and better, and the answer is in what the agent actually did.”

Rules That Optimize Spend in Real Time

Because TokenIQ is built into Classie Supervise, organizations can examine AI spending alongside the activity and security context of the same session. They can understand not only what an AI interaction cost, but which tools were used, what information was accessed and whether the activity complied with company policies.

Classie's sensors supervise both people and agents, including unsanctioned AI, enabling organizations to identify waste and act on spending concerns as they arise.

With fine-grained rules in Classie Supervise, they can:



Remind users, or require them, to compact their context or start a new session

Steer users toward a smaller, cheaper model for certain types of tasks, and remind them when to switch

Send workflows to the vendor that does the most work for the money, based on the organization's own record of spending and waste, as token prices change

Pause or block runaway sessions before they cost thousands of dollars Get alerts when spending starts to spike, and act on them right away



Classie Supervise installs in 15 minutes and runs inside the customer's environment, so usage data stays within the enterprise's governed perimeter.

Availability

TokenIQ is available today on the Classie platform. For deployment and pricing information, contact Classie at ....

Resources



For product images and more, see the TokenIQ press kit

See the TokenIQ solution page

Read the blog “Knowing the Price of Everything and the Value of Nothing” by Lawrence Spracklen, co-founder and Chief Science Officer of Classie Explore Classie and request a demonstration



About Classie

Classie is an enterprise AI supervision company that helps organizations understand and govern AI activity in real time. The Classie platform works across sanctioned and unsanctioned AI systems and runs inside each customer's environment. It gives enterprises a consistent way to supervise AI as tools, models and agents evolve. Classie's founders and leaders have built large-scale AI and machine learning systems at Google, Nvidia and VMware, and have deep roots in Stanford AI research. Learn more at .

Classie and the Classie logo are trademarks of Classie AI, Inc. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.©2026 Classie AI, Inc. All rights reserved.

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