MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognized among an elite list of high-growth tech companies, highlighting sustained momentum of the AlphaSense AI market intelligence platform and its SuperAnalyst always-on AI agent

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaSense, the AI platform redefining market intelligence, today announced it has been named on the 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM, a ranking of the fastest-growing tech companies in North America. AlphaSense grew 304% during 2022 to 2025, the period of evaluation for award winners.

“AlphaSense's inclusion in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 demonstrates our relentless commitment to customers and innovation, and recognizes our business momentum,” said Samantha Greenberg, Chief Financial Officer at AlphaSense.“As the market's only vertically integrated AI platform, we own the content, orchestration, workflow and outputs. Agents start from the industry's most valuable content and execute complex research workflows to deliver cited, board-ready outputs that inform enterprises' most consequential decisions.”

AlphaSense adoption is accelerating across the world's most demanding industries. In Q3, 6 of the world's 10 largest investment banks selected AlphaSense as their AI platform, representing over 10,000 additional investment banking users. Today, 90% of the world's leading investment banks, all the top 20 consulting firms, 7 of the 10 largest AmLaw firms, and 76% of the S&P 500 rely on AlphaSense, among its 8,000+ enterprise customers. AlphaSense is generating well above $700M ARR and growing over 40% YoY, with usage of its AI platform reaching 75 trillion in annualized token consumption in October, up 12X YoY.

SuperAnalyst, AlphaSense's always-on AI agent, moves AI from answering questions to executing complex workflows. Users give the agent an objective and SuperAnalyst plans the research, reconciles relevant evidence, performs the analysis, writes and runs code, and delivers finished investment memos, financial models, dashboards, and board presentations that refresh on their own.

AlphaSense recently announced its SuperAnalyst MCP, which brings the full intelligence of the SuperAnalyst agentic system to where clients work, inside or outside the AlphaSense platform.

About the 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 32nd year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year (fiscal year 2022) operating revenues of at least US $50,000 and fiscal year 2025 operating revenues of at least $5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 9,000 US-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters for our people, clients, and communities. We bring together distinct talents, technologies, disciplines, and an ecosystem of alliances to help tackle today's most complex business challenges and drive long-term progress. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 180 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's nearly 500,000 people worldwide connect for impact at .

About AlphaSense

AlphaSense is the AI platform behind the world's most important decisions, from Wall Street to corporate boardrooms.

Thousands of the world's leading organizations in business and finance trust decision-grade intelligence from AlphaSense that combines premium financial and market data with a content universe of over 500 million documents, including proprietary expert insights, equity research, earnings calls, filings, news, and firms' own internal content. The platform is purpose-built for speed, accuracy, and enterprise-grade security, with every output cited and defensible.

AlphaSense surfaces the underlying evidence and connected signals professionals need to navigate market complexity and make confident decisions. With AI solutions like SuperAnalyst, its always-on AI agent, AlphaSense delivers finance and corporate professionals with accurate, real-time, and high-value information to automate workflows. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Pete Daly for AlphaSense

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