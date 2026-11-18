MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New partnership builds on Loblaw's agentic commerce innovations, giving Canadians more ways to discover products and shop wherever they choose

BRAMPTON, Ontario, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loblaw Companies Limited (TSX: L) today announced it is making its product catalogue available through Muse, Meta's AI-powered personal agent. As the first Canadian retailer to enable this capability, Loblaw is expanding the ways Canadians can discover products and connect with the brands they know and trust, making everyday shopping easier and more convenient.

As a partner connector, Canadians are now able to go from store selection to checkout at participating Loblaw banners using Meta's Muse agent. The experience is designed to help Canadians discover what they need, shop with greater ease, and get more of their everyday needs taken care of through agentic AI.

The announcement builds on Loblaw's recent work to introduce new AI-powered shopping experiences. "Canadians are discovering products and making shopping decisions in more places than ever before, and we want to make sure we're there for them," said Lauren Steinberg, Chief Digital Officer, Loblaw Companies Limited. "Our work with Meta is about more than adopting new technology. It's about giving customers more choice, better access to the products they need and greater convenience in how they shop. We're focused on using technology in practical ways that deliver real value for Canadians, wherever they choose to shop."

As Canadians' shopping habits continue to evolve, Loblaw will keep exploring new capabilities, testing emerging technologies and finding practical ways to improve the customer experience. The focus remains on delivering choice, convenience and value while helping Canadians Live Life Well.

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