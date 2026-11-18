MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Donation made on behalf of Lexitas employees will help provide 200,000 meals to people facing hunger

HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology enabled litigation support services, today announced a financial donation to Feeding America on behalf of its employees. Based on Feeding America's current meal-equivalency calculation, the contribution can help provide 200,000 meals through its nationwide network of food banks.

The donation comes at a time when rising costs and continued economic uncertainty are putting additional pressure on household budgets. Feeding America reports that 48 million people, including more than 14 million children, experienced food insecurity in 2024, while the organization's 2026 research found that 81% of people surveyed said their communities are dealing with long-term financial stress rather than temporary hardship.

“At Lexitas, our commitment to the communities we serve begins with our people,” said Nishat Mehta, CEO of Lexitas.“This donation is made on behalf of our employees, whose compassion and commitment to giving back are reflected in communities across the country. We know many families are facing difficult choices as the cost of everyday necessities continues to rise, and we are proud to support Feeding America's work to help ensure our neighbors have access to the food they need.”

Lexitas' commitment to giving back extends beyond financial contributions. Through our broader philanthropy and community engagement efforts, we support organizations and causes that strengthen the communities where our employees live and work. That commitment also comes to life through Do Great with 8, which provides every Lexitas employee with eight hours of paid volunteer time each year to support causes that are meaningful to them. Together, our corporate giving and employee volunteerism reflect our belief that making a difference means investing both our resources and our time.

Through its network of food banks, food pantries and local meal programs, Feeding America works to increase access to nutritious food and address hunger in communities across the United States. The organization notes that food banks and pantries are becoming increasingly important for families navigating financial uncertainty.

To learn more about Feeding America and its work to help end hunger, visit feedingamerica.org.

Founded in 1987, Lexitas, the leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services, delivers legal support expertise in Court Reporting, Record Retrieval, Process Service, and Legal Staffing services that are truly Critical to the Case. The company has been recognized by Inc. as a 2025 Best in Business Award winner for Best AI Implementation in the Extra-Large Company category, following its inclusion on the 2024 Best in Business list. Lexitas also earned a place on the Inc. 5000 list for ten years, reflecting sustained growth and industry impact. Serving legal, insurance, and corporate leaders, Lexitas leverages proprietary technology and highly responsive professional services to help move the practice and business of law forward.

About Lexitas

Lexitas is the industry-leading legal tech provider of solutions for the legal profession, serving lawyers, law firms, courts, corporations, third-party administrators, and insurance companies across the country. Lexitas' product offerings include court reporting, record retrieval, process service, legal staffing, commercial contracts outsourcing, and document review. With customized, high-quality solutions backed by more than 1,300 full-time team members, Lexitas is ready to deploy-anytime, anywhere. For more information, visit

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