MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elite Express Holding Inc. (“ETS” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq CM: ETS), a California-based provider of last-mile delivery services, today announced that it is seeking potential acquisition targets as part of its strategy to expand its business through strategic acquisitions. The Company currently anticipates pursuing one or more acquisitions with an aggregate transaction value of approximately $20 million to $30 million.

The Company is exploring potential acquisition targets that it believes may complement or expand its existing business, enhance its scale and service capabilities, and diversify its revenue streams. The acquisition initiative is part of the Company's efforts to pursue growth following its initial public offering. The Company intends to identify and evaluate potential targets based on their strategic fit and other relevant factors, and its acquisition strategy may evolve based on market conditions and business objectives. To assist with this process, the Company has engaged a third-party M&A advisor on a non-exclusive basis.

As of the date of this release, the Company has not entered into any letter of intent or definitive agreement with respect to any acquisition, and there can be no assurance that any acquisition will be identified, agreed upon or completed, or as to the terms or timing of any such transaction.

About Elite Express Holding Inc.

Elite Express Holding Inc. is a holding company incorporated in Delaware. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, JAR Transportation Inc. (“JAR”), a California-based operating entity, the Company specializes in last-mile delivery services within California. The Company's core business focuses on retrieving packages from distribution hubs and ensuring their prompt and secure delivery to recipients' doorsteps. Committed to innovation and efficiency, the Company's mission is to optimize last-mile logistics by providing efficient, reliable, and innovative delivery solutions. The Company is actively exploring opportunities to expand its customer base, diversify its revenue streams and strengthen its market presence.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's plans to identify and evaluate potential acquisition targets, its acquisition strategy, the anticipated size and timing of potential acquisitions, and the expected benefits of any such acquisitions. Forward-looking statements may include the words“may,”“will,”“estimate,”“intend,”“continue,”“believe,”“expect,”“plan,”“project,”“anticipate,” and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the Company's ability to identify suitable acquisition targets and negotiate acceptable terms; the availability of financing on acceptable terms; the results of due diligence; the ability to obtain any required approvals and satisfy closing conditions; the ability to integrate any acquired businesses and realize their anticipated benefits; and the risks and uncertainties described in the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2025, as well as in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

For more information, please contact:

Elite Express Holding Inc.

Investor Relations

(949) 758-0650

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