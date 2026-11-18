NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

New technology monitors critical vulnerabilities and supply chain threats, automatically assessing customer exposure and guiding remediation



OX Security, a leader in AI-native application protection, today announced the launch of OX Radar and Response Center, giving security teams one place to track high-priority cyber threats, determine whether their organizations are affected, and manage remediation.



OX Radar continuously monitors emerging vulnerabilities, compromised software dependencies, and actively exploited threats. Integrated with OX Security's application security platform, the Response Center automatically checks supported threats against customer environments, identifying affected assets and providing the context and guidance needed to respond. Separately, a publicly accessible OX Radar threat feed provides broader security research and findings across the software and AI supply chain.



When a major vulnerability or supply chain attack emerges, security teams often spend hours searching advisories, checking inventories, and correlating findings across tools to answer the question that matters most: Are we affected? As new software and AI components proliferate, investigating every potential threat manually is becoming increasingly impractical.

"The question isn't just whether a new threat is dangerous. It's whether it's dangerous to you," said Neatsun Ziv, CEO and co-founder of OX Security. "AI is accelerating software development, expanding the supply chain, and generating more security alerts than teams can realistically investigate. Security teams need to know immediately which threats affect their organization, which don't, and what action is required."

From Breaking Threats to Customer Action









To help security teams stay ahead of threats requiring urgent attention, OX Radar scans CVE databases, known-exploited vulnerability catalogs, security advisories, and vendor research approximately every 10 minutes. The customer-facing capabilities focus on high-priority threats, including compromised or malicious dependencies, exploited vulnerabilities, and critical-severity CVEs.



The Response Center connects supported OX Radar threats to each customer's environment, checking whether vulnerable components are present and assessing their exploitability. It combines intelligence from the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalogs, EPSS exploit predictions, and VEX exploitability status with OX Security's AI-generated exploit checks and runtime visibility to determine whether vulnerable libraries are affected.



Through the Response Center, security teams can:



Track threats: Follow high-priority incidents as new intelligence and findings emerge.

Assess exposure: Identify affected assets and examine supporting evidence.

Prioritize risk: Evaluate severity, exploitation, code usage, and reachability.

Manage remediation: Access safe versions and guidance, and create or track tickets and fix pull requests. Document response: Maintain records of findings and remediation activity.









For each supported incident, the Response Center indicates whether a vulnerability has been detected in the customer's environment, provides evidence of its potential exploitability, and incorporates available VEX information to help teams determine whether action is required. Teams can also initiate investigations using a CVE identifier, GitHub Security Advisory identifier, or advisory URL.



Expanding Threat Visibility Through Public Research



Alongside the customer-facing capabilities, OX Security is introducing a publicly accessible OX Radar threat feed with a broader catalog of security findings. Powered by OX Security's independent research and scanning, the feed analyzes newly published npm and PyPI packages, AI skills, and Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers.



OX Security will continue expanding the range of threats assessed against customer environments, bringing more findings from its public research into the Response Center over time.



Availability



OX Radar and Response Center are available to OX Security customers as part of OX Security's AI-Native Application Protection Platform (AINAPP). The broader OX Radar research feed is publicly accessible through the OX Security website.



About OX Security



OX Security is the first AI-Native Application Protection Platform built to secure software from prompt to production runtime. Its platform includes VibeSec, OX Code, OX Cloud, and OX Agentic Pentester, giving security teams a unified system for securing AI-driven development, applications, and cloud environments.

Contact

Head of Communications

Jillian Jones

OX Security

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