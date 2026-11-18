MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As financial literacy stagnates, Tu Futuro Finanzas is helping Americans turn financial knowledge into greater financial security, economic opportunity, and generational wealth

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As families navigate rising costs, economic uncertainty, and increasingly complex financial decisions, a new national study reveals that financial literacy remains a significant challenge. The 2025 TIAA Institute-GFLEC Personal Finance Index found that Americans correctly answered only 49% of financial literacy questions, reinforcing the importance of financial education and empowerment.

To help close this gap, the Hispanic Chamber of E-Commerce (HISCEC) announced a major expansion of Tu Futuro Finanzas, its national AI-powered financial education initiative helping families and business owners make informed decisions and build lasting wealth.

Available at no cost in English and Spanish, FUTURO, an AI-powered financial education coach, and access individualized one-on-one coaching designed to address their specific financial needs and objectives.

“A paycheck alone does not create financial security, and business revenue alone does not build lasting wealth,” said Tayde Aburto, President and CEO of HISCEC.“Our goal is to give families and entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, and confidence to make informed financial decisions that create opportunities today and generational prosperity for years to come.”

The platform addresses three essential areas: family financial health, including budgeting, credit, savings, and homeownership; business growth and resilience, covering profitability, cash flow, financing, and enterprise value; and wealth and legacy planning, including investing, retirement, and financial protection.

Beyond digital education, personalized one-on-one coaching connects families and business owners with individualized support to assess financial challenges, establish priorities, and develop practical strategies aligned with their financial goals. This approach helps participants move beyond learning financial concepts to applying them in their everyday lives and businesses.

Supported by the Wells Fargo Foundation, Tu Futuro Finanzas continues to expand access to financial education and strengthen economic opportunity nationwide, building on five years of national programming and community engagement.

With approximately 36.2 million small businesses nationwide, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration, the initiative also helps entrepreneurs improve financial management, strengthen profitability, and build business value.

Through its relationship with NBCUniversal Local's Telemundo Station Group, Tu Futuro Finanzas is preparing additional television and digital programming to connect audiences with free financial education, complemented by community workshops.

“Our collaboration with the Hispanic Chamber of E-Commerce's Tu Futuro Finanzas aligns with Telemundo Station Group's dedication to informing and empowering the communities we serve,” said José Cancela, President of Telemundo Station Group.“Together with El Poder en Ti and Nuestros Negocios, we are expanding access to free, bilingual financial education and resources that help individuals, families, and entrepreneurs make informed decisions and build a stronger financial future.”

ABOUT THE HISPANIC CHAMBER OF E-COMMERCE

The Hispanic Chamber of E-Commerce (HISCEC) is a business association advancing entrepreneurship, digital innovation, financial education and economic opportunity. Through educational initiatives, business programs and strategic partnerships, HISCEC works to strengthen businesses and expand opportunity across the United States.

CONTACT: Contact: Tayde Aburto 1-858-768-2483