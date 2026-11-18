MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Biopartners Inc. (TSX Venture: ARCH and OTCQB: ACHFF) today announced that it has engaged Oak Hill Financial Inc. (“Oak Hill”) to provide investor relations and marketing services, effective November 18, 2026.

Under the engagement, Oak Hill will conduct outreach to investment advisors, institutions and other relevant market participants, support the development of the Company's investor messaging, identify existing and prospective investors, and provide regular strategy, feedback and activity reporting. These services are intended to broaden awareness of the Company's kidney drug development programs within the investment community.

The agreement has an initial term of three months and will automatically renew for successive one-month periods thereafter unless terminated in accordance with its terms. Either party may terminate the agreement at the end of the initial term or any renewal term by providing at least five days' written notice.

The Company will pay Oak Hill a monthly advisory fee of C$12,000 plus applicable taxes and pre-approved out-of-pocket expenses, to be paid from the Company's working capital. Oak Hill will not receive any common shares or other securities of the Company as compensation. Oak Hill and its principals have advised that they do not presently have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Oak Hill is an arm's-length party to the Company. The engagement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Oak Hill Financial Inc.

Oak Hill is a Toronto, Ontario-based Canadian marketing and distribution firm focused on CIRO retail brokerage networks, servicing both asset managers and public companies. Oak Hill's team of former asset management wholesalers, research analysts and capital markets professionals specializes in building credibility for its clients across a network of more than 10,000 Canadian CIRO investment advisors and over 300 North American funds.

About Arch Biopartners

Arch Biopartners Inc. is a therapeutic biotechnology company developing on-target drugs for acute kidney injury (AKI) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The Company is advancing an integrated program that includes new treatments targeting inflammation- and toxin-related kidney injury.

Arch's development pipeline includes:



LSALT peptide:

Cilastatin: CKD Platform:



These assets represent distinct, mechanism-based approaches to protecting the kidney from common causes of acute and chronic damage. Chronic kidney disease affects approximately 800 million people worldwide1, while acute kidney injury adds a further significant burden. Together, Arch's programs target unmet needs across both acute and chronic kidney disease.

Both Phase II programs are currently enrolling patients at Canadian clinical sites, with an additional Canadian site in development and a U.S. expansion of the CS-AKI trial underway.

For more details about the Company's science and ongoing clinical trials, please visit

Follow Arch on LinkedIn, Bluesky, and X (formerly Twitter) for company updates and scientific content.

The Company has 67,933,289 common shares outstanding.

For more information, please contact:

Aaron Benson

Director of Communications

Arch Biopartners Inc.

647-428-7031

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws regarding the intended services under the Company's engagement of Oak Hill Financial Inc., acceptance of that engagement by the TSX Venture Exchange, and expectations of the Company's future performance, liquidity, and capital resources, as well as the ongoing development of its drug candidates targeting chronic kidney disease and the dipeptidase-1 (DPEP1) pathway, including the outcomes of its clinical trials relating to LSALT peptide (Metablok) and cilastatin, the successful commercialization and marketing of its drug candidates, whether the Company will receive, and the timing and costs of obtaining, regulatory approvals in Canada, the United States, Europe, and other countries, its ability to raise capital to fund its business plans, the efficacy of its drug candidates compared to the drug candidates developed by competitors, its ability to retain and attract key management personnel, and the breadth of, and its ability to protect, its intellectual property portfolio. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, including certain factors and assumptions, as described in the Company's most recent annual audited financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis under the heading“Business Risks and Uncertainties”. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, or other unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The words“believe”,“may”,“plan”,“will”,“estimate”,“continue”,“anticipate”,“intend”,“expect”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Additional information relating to Arch Biopartners Inc., including the Company's most recent annual audited financial statements, is available by accessing the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR+”) website at .

References:

Mark, Patrick B., et al. Global, regional, and national burden of chronic kidney disease in adults, 1990–2023, and its attributable risk factors: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2023. The Lancet, 2025;406(10518), 2461–2482.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.