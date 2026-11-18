MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Third time that Capitolis is among the fastest-growing tech companies in North America

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capitolis, the financial resource optimization company, today announced that it has been named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM list, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing tech companies in North America, now in its 32nd year.

This is the third time Capitolis has been ranked on this list. Capitolis was previously named a Technology Fast 500TM award winner in 2023 and 2024.

“We are proud to be recognized by Deloitte once again as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America,” said Gil Mandelzis, CEO and Founder, Capitolis.“At Capitolis, we partner closely with financial institutions to identify their most important optimization challenges and develop solutions that help address them. Our continued growth reflects the trust our clients place in us and the impact we're having across the industry.”

Overall, the 2026 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 97% to 66,330% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 1,134%.

Inclusion on the 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 reflects Capitolis' continued momentum, highlighted by its acquisition of eSecLending and the completion of $220 million of financing, including a $120 million Series E equity round at a $1.9 billion valuation.

About the 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM

Now in its 32nd year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2022 to 2025.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year (fiscal year 2022) operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year (fiscal year 2025) operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About Capitolis

Capitolis is the financial resource optimization company partnering with leading banks and financial institutions to address critical funding, capital, and balance sheet challenges across three businesses: compression, financing, and securities lending. The company works with more than 100 financial institutions, including global and regional banks, buy-side firms, and some of the world's largest asset owners.

Capitolis is backed by leading global banks and financial institutions, including Bank of America, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Nomura, Standard Chartered, State Street, Tradeweb Markets, and UBS, as well as world-class venture capital firms, including 9Yards Capital, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Canapi Ventures, Index Ventures, S Capital, Sequoia Capital, and Spark Capital.

Founded in 2017, Capitolis has been named to Fortune's America's Most Innovative Companies 2026, Inc.'s Best in Business, and CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies lists. Capitolis has also earned Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Fast Company World's Most Innovative Companies, GlobalCapital Derivatives Awards , and Euromoney FX Awards honors, along with Best Place to Work recognition from American Banker and Crain's New York Business.

About Deloitte

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Contacts

Michael Guerrera

Sloane

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Brian Zilberfarb

Capitolis

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