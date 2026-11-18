MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New RCM relationships demonstrate CareCloud's strategy to convert acquisitions, AI innovation and existing customer relationships into recurring revenue opportunities.

SOMERSET, N.J., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD) (“CareCloud” or the“Company”), a leader in AI-powered healthcare technology and revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions, today announced multiple new full-service RCM agreements, highlighting the success of its acquisition-driven cross-selling strategy. Through AI and automation, CareCloud has reduced claim denials by over 40% in the past year, demonstrating improved operational performance and strengthening its ability to expand customer relationships.

“Our strategy is straightforward: acquisitions expand our customer base, AI improves performance, and cross-selling creates opportunities for recurring revenue growth,” said Stephen Snyder, Chief Executive Officer of CareCloud.“These new agreements demonstrate how we can generate additional business from existing relationships while building a more scalable, technology-enabled operating model. We believe this approach can accelerate organic growth and create long-term shareholder value.”

New RCM Wins Demonstrate Cross-Selling Success

Three existing SaaS customers–Davis Orthopedics in Alabama, a behavioral health group in Rhode Island, and an independent medical practice in New York–have expanded their CareCloud relationships to include full-service RCM.

“Turnover on our practice's internal billing team caused our days in A/R to spike, and it showed us how exposed a small practice like ours is when collections depend on just a few people,” said Matthew Davis, M.D., of Davis Orthopedics.“Expanding our partnership to include CareCloud's revenue cycle services gives us a full team backed by AI-driven results, with fewer denials and a revenue cycle that keeps running consistently, which protects the practice financially and lets us stay focused on patient care.”

These new relationships build on the four previously announced RCM agreements–with a management services organization and multiple wound care practices–CareCloud signed during the fourth quarter through Empower, the healthcare compliance and advisory firm the Company acquired in May 2026. These wins illustrate how acquired advisory relationships can create additional revenue opportunities across CareCloud's broader portfolio.

Building a Scalable Organic Growth Engine

CareCloud's strategy combines acquisitions, AI-driven operational improvements and cross-selling to increase revenue opportunities within its existing customer base.

With more than 40,000 providers relying on its solutions and services, CareCloud believes it has significant opportunities to expand adoption of RCM, AI-powered automation, credentialing, practice management and digital health solutions.

The Company intends to continue leveraging its established customer relationships and AI capabilities to pursue recurring revenue growth, operational efficiencies and long-term shareholder value.

About CareCloud

CareCloud brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. The Company's suite of AI and technology-enabled solutions helps healthcare organizations increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers rely on CareCloud's solutions and services across revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health records, patient experience management, business intelligence and digital health.

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For additional information, please visit our website at carecloud.com. To listen to video presentations by CareCloud's management team, read recent press releases and view the latest investor presentation, please visit ir.carecloud.com.

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SOURCE: CareCloud

Company Contact:

Bonnie Boyer

Chief Financial Officer

CareCloud, Inc.

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Investor Contact:

Stephen Snyder

Chief Executive Officer

CareCloud, Inc.

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