IPVN Book Announcement

“Intelligent Physical Value Networks” Introduces a New Management Model for Supply Chains in the Age of AI, Physical Autonomy, and Techno-Nationalism

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Ali (Al) Naqvi, artificial intelligence scientist, former Fortune 500 Chief Procurement Officer and Global Sourcing Vice President, and author of 16 books, has announced his new book, "Intelligent Physical Value Networks: Reinventing Supply Chain Management in the Age of AI and Techno-Nationalism."

The book challenges a fundamental assumption underlying modern Supply Chain Management (SCM): that the management models developed over the past several decades remain sufficient for a world being transformed by artificial intelligence, physical autonomy, and intensifying geopolitical competition.

"For decades, we have focused on making supply chains more efficient, leaner, faster, and more resilient," said Dr. Naqvi. "But we are now confronting something fundamentally different. AI is changing the nature of intelligence and decision-making. Techno-nationalism is changing the global economic landscape. And autonomous systems are changing how work itself is performed. We cannot manage this new world with yesterday's management architecture."

Three Forces Are Reinventing Supply Chains

The book examines three converging transformations that are challenging the foundations of traditional SCM:

1. Artificial Intelligence and Physical Autonomy: AI agents, intelligent machines, robotics, and autonomous systems are changing how decisions are made and how physical work is executed.

2. Techno-Nationalism and Geopolitical Discontinuity: Strategic competition, technological sovereignty, export controls, industrial policies, and national security priorities are reshaping global supply networks.

3. The Reconfiguration of Work: Intelligence, human expertise, software agents, and autonomous physical systems can now be organized into dynamic configurations that transcend traditional organizational and process boundaries.

Together, these forces are creating the need for a fundamentally new management discipline.

Introducing Intelligent Physical Value Networks

Dr. Naqvi introduces Intelligent Physical Value Networks (IPVN) as a new management model for designing, configuring, coordinating, and continuously adapting supply chains. Rather than viewing supply chains primarily as linear flows of materials, information, and money, IPVN Engineering treats them as dynamic networks of interconnected human, digital, cognitive, and physical capabilities.

The objective is not simply to optimize existing business processes. It is to engineer how intelligence and physical autonomy are integrated across entire value networks to create measurable economic and strategic value.

"We are moving from an era of managing processes to an era of engineering intelligence and autonomy across entire supply chains," Naqvi explained. "The opportunity is enormous, but so is the risk of continuing to invest in technologies without reconsidering the underlying management model."

The book develops the intellectual foundations of IPVN Engineering and explores its applications across manufacturing, aerospace, semiconductors, biopharmaceuticals, critical minerals, global logistics, and national defense. It also examines the implications of intelligent work configurations, autonomous decision-making, and managing supply networks under contested and rapidly changing conditions.

From Fortune 500 Supply Chain Leadership to Advanced AI Research

Dr. Naqvi brings a distinctive combination of executive leadership and advanced AI research to the subject. His career includes pioneering supply chain optimization work at Nabisco, senior executive leadership at i2 Technologies, and serving as Chief Procurement Officer and Vice President of Global Sourcing at AES Corporation, where he led a major global supply chain transformation spanning 65 countries.

Today, as founder and CEO of the American Institute of Artificial Intelligence (AmericanAI), his research encompasses transformer architectures, world models, graph-based intelligence, multi-agent systems, and Large Signals Model architectures. He has also developed Contested Configuration Theory, which examines how logistics and supply networks can be engineered and dynamically reconfigured under adversarial conditions.

Establishing a New Management Discipline

The book also provides the intellectual foundation for Dr. Naqvi's recently launched IPVN Institute, a professional society dedicated to establishing standards for engineering intelligence and physical autonomy into entire supply chains.

"Supply Chain Management is approaching an inflection point comparable to the emergence of earlier management disciplines," said Naqvi. "The question is no longer how to improve the supply chains we have. It is how to engineer the supply chains we will need."

About the Author

Dr. Al Naqvi is an AI scientist, former Fortune 500 Chief Procurement Officer, and founder and CEO of the American Institute of Artificial Intelligence. He holds a doctorate from the University of Liverpool and has authored 17 books, including three published with Wiley. His work spans AI research, supply chain engineering, autonomous systems, and national security.

Book publication and availability details will be announced separately.

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