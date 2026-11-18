Toney E. Jennings, Chief Revenue Officer, Zifino

Former WheelGroup CEO and Abacode CRO to lead go-to-market for Zintegrity, Zifino's AI assessment engine for CMMC

- Toney E. Jennings, Chief Revenue Officer, ZifinoBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Zifino, the Boston-based AI-native cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced the appointment of Toney E. Jennings as Chief Revenue Officer. Jennings will lead sales, channel partnerships and go-to-market strategy for Zintegrity, Zifino's AI assessment engine for CMMC and NIST SP 800-171.Jennings joins as thousands of small and mid-sized defense suppliers work to meet CMMC requirements to keep winning Department of Defense contracts. He brings more than three decades of cybersecurity leadership, including a nine-figure exit to Cisco and direct experience selling managed compliance services to the defense supply chain.About Toney E. JenningsJennings is a former U.S. Air Force officer and serial cybersecurity CEO.- WheelGroup Corporation, Chairman and CEO. An early network-security pioneer and maker of the NetRanger intrusion detection system. Cisco acquired it in 1998 for $124 million, and Jennings went on to work at Cisco.- CEO of five more security and compliance companies: Mirage Networks (network access control; later acquired by Trustwave), CoreTrace (application whitelisting; later acquired by Lumension), SignaCert (compliance verification and continuous monitoring), and two data encryption companies, Encryptics and Vengar Technologies (acquired by Everything Blockchain).- Everything Blockchain, CEO from 2022 to 2024.- Abacode Cybersecurity & Compliance, Chief Revenue Officer. He drove growth of its managed cybersecurity and compliance services. Thrive acquired Abacode in 2025.He is also a frequent conference keynote speaker on AI and Internet trust.“Toney has built, scaled and sold cybersecurity companies, and he has sold compliance services to the defense supply chain,” said Sanjay Manandhar, founder and CEO of Zifino.“Defense suppliers need a faster, more affordable path to CMMC. Toney knows how to get Zintegrity into their hands through the RPOs, MSPs and assessors they already trust.”“I've spent my career in security and compliance, and I've watched defense contractors and the firms that serve them wrestle with the cost and complexity of CMMC for years,” said Jennings.“Zifino's AI assessment engine changes the economics. I'm excited to work with our partners to bring Zintegrity to the companies that keep our warfighters equipped.”About ZifinoZifino is a Boston-based AI-native cybersecurity and compliance company. Zintegrity, its AI assessment engine, assesses organizations in the U.S. Defense Industrial Base against CMMC and NIST SP 800-171, objective by objective, with cited evidence behind every finding. Zifino works through the RPOs, MSPs and assessors that serve defense suppliers, helping them deliver assessments faster and at lower cost. Learn more at zifino.

Kevin Jackson

Zifino

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Zifino Names Cybersecurity Veteran Toney E. Jennings Chief Revenue Officer News Provided By Zifino November 18, 2026, 13:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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