Global ATP Launch

New Global ATP Program Enables Leading International Training Institutions to Deliver AmericanAI's Executive AI Education & Professional Certification Programs

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The American Institute of Artificial Intelligence (AmericanAI) today announced the launch of its Global Authorized Training Partner (ATP) Program, enabling qualified training organizations, academic institutions, and professional education providers worldwide to deliver AmericanAI's executive AI training programs.

The initiative represents a major expansion of AmericanAI's mission to establish globally accessible, professionally rigorous artificial intelligence education and certification across business, government, and national security domains.

Bringing Advanced AI Education to Executives Worldwide

As artificial intelligence rapidly transforms industries, organizations face an increasingly urgent challenge: developing leaders who understand not only how to use AI tools, but also how to evaluate, engineer, govern, and implement intelligent systems.

AmericanAI's executive education programs are designed to address this need by combining advanced AI knowledge, practical business applications, enterprise implementation frameworks, and professional certification standards.

"AI is moving beyond experimentation into the very architecture of how enterprises operate," said Dr. Al Naqvi, Founder and CEO of AmericanAI. "Executives need more than introductory AI courses. They need a rigorous understanding of AI capabilities, architectures, governance, and implementation. Our global ATP program allows us to bring this education to leaders around the world through trusted institutional partners."

A Global Network of Authorized Training Partners

Through the new ATP program, qualified international organizations can become authorized providers of AmericanAI's executive education curricula and professional training programs.

Authorized partners will be able to deliver programs covering areas such as:

- Executive AI Leadership: AI strategy, enterprise transformation, and Chief AI Officer capabilities.

- Generative and Agentic AI: Foundation models, prompt engineering, intelligent agents, and enterprise AI architectures.

- Industry-Specific AI: Applications across supply chain management, finance, competitive intelligence, human resources, healthcare, and other professional disciplines.

- AI Governance and Implementation: Responsible AI, enterprise readiness, technology selection, and organizational adoption.

The program is designed to combine AmericanAI's intellectual capital, educational standards, and certification pathways with the regional expertise, professional networks, and delivery capabilities of international partners. Participating organizations will operate under AmericanAI's established program requirements, helping maintain consistent educational quality and certification expectations across markets.

Establishing a Global Standard for Professional AI Competence

A central component of AmericanAI's education ecosystem is its Certified Generative AI (CGENAI®) professional certification framework, including pathways for AI practitioners and executive leadership. Unlike short introductory courses centered on individual software products, AmericanAI's programs emphasize foundational AI knowledge, practical competence, and the engineering principles necessary to implement AI across entire organizations.

"The world does not need thousands of disconnected AI training programs with inconsistent expectations," Dr. Naqvi added. "It needs credible, structured, and professionally governed education that prepares leaders to make consequential decisions about AI. Our ATP program is designed to make that education globally accessible without sacrificing rigor."

Invitation to International Training Institutions

AmericanAI is inviting established executive education providers, professional training organizations, universities, and qualified institutional partners to apply for participation in its Global ATP Program. The initiative offers partners an opportunity to expand their executive education portfolios through AmericanAI's established AI curricula, industry-specific bodies of knowledge, professional certifications, and ongoing research.

About the American Institute of Artificial Intelligence

Founded in 2016, the American Institute of Artificial Intelligence is an AI research, education, and professional standards organization focused on advancing artificial intelligence across commercial, government, and national security applications. AmericanAI develops professional bodies of knowledge, certification programs, executive education, and advanced AI technologies spanning generative AI, intelligent agents, autonomous systems, and industry-specific AI applications. Its founder and CEO, Dr. Al Naqvi, is an AI scientist, former Fortune 500 Chief Procurement Officer and Global Sourcing Vice President, and author of 17 books, including three published with Wiley.

Global ATP Partnership Inquiries:

Training institutions and executive education providers interested in becoming Authorized Training Partners are invited to contact AmericanAI at... for program information, eligibility requirements, and partnership opportunities.

American Institute of Artificial Intelligence (AmericanAI)

Website:

Marya Naqvi

AmericanAI

+1 202-823-7444

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