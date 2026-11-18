FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Viswajith Karapoondi Nott, a NielsenIQ director and author of published research, has created a proof of concept multi-agent artificial intelligence system which is intended to make complex business information more accessible and comprehensible.The system utilises special agents for interpretation of user's query, selection of appropriate metrics, development of valid database queries, and presentation of results in an easily understandable manner. The method is aimed at exploring the possibilities for companies to lessen technical efforts associated with receiving insights. At the moment the system remains a research prototype and not a commercial product.In addition, Nott has designed a test system which allows locating advertising images with natural language descriptions instead of traditional tags. Another project involves the use of brain wave records together with video and audio material to investigate the issues of attention and engagement. The projects mentioned above demonstrate the connection between novel technologies and consumer neuroscience/predictive analytics.Throughout more than 15 years of experience in analytics and engineering, Nott has led international teams/projects related to the effectiveness of advertising, data integrity and scalability of the business. In his role at NielsenIQ, he managed more than 40 people from the United States, India, and Europe on an analytics product enabling more than $50 million of NielsenIQ neuromarketing business. At earlier Nielsen, he was responsible for developing predictive advertising models and automated research monitoring systems for the company's global customers.Some other achievements in Nott's resume include the improvements in operational processes. The modernisation of analytics systems helped decrease turnaround time by 25% and increase the adoption of new solutions by 35%. Other projects helped cut down operating costs and the need for participant recruitment by 15%. The Neuro Home initiative contributed to the increase in the accuracy of data tagging by 10%.He has several peer-reviewed articles on topics like predicting TV audiences and social media use based on brain activity linked to attention, memory and motivation, which he explored in a PLOS ONE article in 2019. His other IEEE conference paper deals with high-speed error-correction technology. Nott has a Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Kentucky, where he wrote his thesis on visual and wireless tracking methods.All of this shows how Nott uses experience in machine learning, neuroscience and engineering to create business analytics approaches while exploring new artificial intelligence solutions.LinkedIn: linkedin/in/viswajith-kn/

Viswajith Karapoondi

Independent Researcher

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NielsenIQ Director Viswajith Karapoondi Nott Develops Multi-Agent AI Analytics Prototype News Provided By Pulse Media PR November 18, 2026, 13:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Science, Technology



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