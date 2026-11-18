Two years after Hurricanes Helene and Milton, the St. Petersburg team reports a $6 million Pass-a-Grille sale and renewed demand for Gulf-front homes

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Tammy Plummer McNelis Luxury Team at Compass has listed a Gulf-front Pass-a-Grille estate held by the same family for approximately 40 years, bringing 106 2nd Avenue to market at $6,495,000. The listing arrives as the team reports that buyer confidence is returning to St. Pete Beach and Pass-a-Grille, two years after Hurricanes Helene and Milton tested Florida's Gulf Coast beach communities.

Originally built in 1927, the five-bedroom residence occupies a rare double corner beachfront lot with wraparound porches and direct western views over the Gulf. The property includes separate guest accommodations and a private shuffleboard court, the kind of multigenerational family compound that seldom reaches the open market in Pass-a-Grille, the historic community at the southern tip of St. Pete Beach.

"There is only so much Pass-a-Grille," said Tammy McNelis, who leads the Tammy Plummer McNelis Luxury Team at Compass and is a lifelong resident of the community. "You can renovate a home or build something new, but you can't recreate this location, the lifestyle, or the sense of community we have here. The storms changed a few things. They did not change the heart and soul of our beaches."

Recent activity supports that confidence. In August 2026, the team represented the buyer of a $6 million beachfront home on Sunset Way in Pass-a-Grille, a purchase the buyer described as a long-held dream. According to Tammy, interest in St. Pete Beach and Pass-a-Grille properties now stands at its highest level in several years.

The buyers themselves have changed. Tammy reports that luxury purchasers now ask detailed questions about elevation, flood insurance, hurricane protection, construction quality, and the improvements completed since the storms. Many also compare the area directly with Sarasota, Naples, Miami, and Palm Beach before deciding where to buy.

"Buyers are asking much smarter questions today, and the uncertainty that followed Helene and Milton has faded," Tammy said. "The conversation has shifted from recovery to opportunity. When people compare the beaches, the boating, and the neighborhoods here with other Florida luxury markets, they recognize the value."

That shift has produced a two-tier market on the beaches. Fully renovated and newly built elevated homes are commanding clear premiums from buyers who want storm-resilient construction and a move-in-ready coastal lifestyle. Older ground-level homes are drawing investors and renovation-minded buyers who see the opportunity to purchase at attractive prices and build equity through improvements.

The buyer pool is equally varied. The team is currently working with local owners upgrading their waterfront lifestyle alongside out-of-area purchasers discovering the relative value of the Gulf beaches. While cash remains common at the top of the market, Tammy said many sophisticated buyers now choose to finance strategically rather than liquidate investment portfolios.

The recovery is visible well beyond the sales data. Along 8th Avenue in Pass-a-Grille, Moon by Malio's opened in October 2026 in the former Dewey space, joining Malio's Beach House on St. Pete Beach in bringing a more refined dining experience to the islands. Renovated homes and new construction continue to take shape across both communities as longtime owners reinvest in properties they have held for years.

Few observers know the territory better. Tammy grew up on Pass-a-Grille, attended elementary school there, and raised her family in the community. Her father was known around town as the lion tamer at the old Aquatarium, the marine attraction that once drew crowds to St. Pete Beach.

"The beach will always be home to me," Tammy said. "I have watched St. Pete Beach and Pass-a-Grille change over the years, and what makes this community special has never changed. That is why I will always believe in its next chapter."

About Tammy Plummer McNelis Luxury Team

The Tammy Plummer McNelis Luxury Team at Compass represents luxury and waterfront real estate across St. Petersburg, St. Pete Beach, Pass-a-Grille, Tierra Verde, and the greater Gulf Coast. Led by Tammy McNelis, a Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist, Certified Negotiation Expert, and lifelong Pass-a-Grille resident, the team has closed more than $1 billion in career sales and is known for combining deep local knowledge with concierge-level representation. More information is available at .

Contact

Tammy Campbell McNelis

Tammy Plummer McNelis Luxury Team

727-455-2351

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Tammy Plummer McNelis Luxury Team Lists $6,495,000 Pass-a-Grille Estate as Buyer Confidence Returns to St. Pete Beach News Provided By AI Search Masters November 18, 2026, 13:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management



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