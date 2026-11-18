The self-paced course turns vague feedback about executive presence into specific skills leaders can practice in the role they have today.

- Eileen NebhutATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Signal Leadership VenturesTM today launched Your Leadership SignalTM, a self-paced online course that helps mid-level and advancing leaders build the executive presence skills others look for when deciding who is ready for greater responsibility. The course is available now at .Many capable professionals have the education, experience and results for a bigger role and still hear that they need“more executive presence.” That feedback rarely explains what to change. As hybrid work and AI reshape how teams operate, the ability to build trust, relationships and influence has become more visible and more important. Your Leadership Signal treats executive presence as a set of behaviors leaders can learn, practice and measure.“Capable people are told all the time that they need more executive presence, and almost no one tells them what that means,” said Eileen Nebhut, founder and CEO of Signal Leadership Ventures.“Executive presence is your leadership signal, the way others experience you as a leader. Your Leadership Signal shows you the gap between what you intend and how others experience you, and it gives you practical ways to close that gap in the job you have today.”The course is built on The Leadership Signal Method, developed jointly by Nebhut and Jodie Charlop of Jodie Charlop Executive Coaching. The method organizes executive presence into three pillars: Compose (how leaders manage themselves and stabilize situations under pressure), Communicate (how they translate complexity into clarity and shared understanding) and Catalyze (how they move people, decisions and momentum forward).Learners begin with a self-assessment that provides structured feedback across the method's defined behaviors. They then work through guided exercises that connect what they intend with how others experience them. For example, a leader preparing to work across departments might practice asking a colleague to explain a concern about a deadline before proposing a way forward, then use feedback from that conversation to decide what to work on next.Your Leadership Signal is designed for managers, senior managers, team leads and new directors, including strong technical and functional professionals moving into roles with broader scope. Organizations can also enroll groups of rising leaders, which gives managers and talent development teams a shared language for executive presence in feedback and promotion conversations.The course includes six self-paced modules, and most learners complete them in 10 to 15 hours, including the exercises. Individual enrollment is $2,999, and organizations can contact Signal Leadership Ventures for group pricing. Learners who want their employer to sponsor the course can download a sponsorship letter at /sponsorship.About Signal Leadership VenturesSignal Leadership Ventures is an Atlanta-based executive presence agency that helps leaders and organizations build the skills that signal readiness for greater responsibility. Its offerings include the Your Leadership Signal online course, corporate team programs, higher education teaching, and keynotes and speaking. Founder and CEO Eileen Nebhut is an adjunct lecturer at Georgia Tech's Scheller College of Business, where she teaches Cross-Cultural Communication and Executive Presence in the Executive MBA program. She brings more than 20 years of global business experience and holds an Executive MBA in Global Business from Georgia Tech and a BA in psychology from Vanderbilt University. Learn more at .

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Signal Leadership Ventures

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Signal Leadership Ventures Launches Your Leadership SignalTM, an Online Course for Advancing Leaders News Provided By Stratavance Consulting November 18, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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