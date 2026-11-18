Defense Cybersecurity Group Logo

Midwatch logo

The purpose-built secure enclave, Midwatch, is listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace ID FR2618648262

- Vincent Scott, Founder and CEO, Defense Cybersecurity GroupPASS CHRISTIAN, MS, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Defense Cybersecurity Group today announced that Midwatch, its secure enclave for protecting Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) completed the FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency (FRME) process and meets Department of War (DoW) requirements for Cloud Service Providers (CSPs).Midwatch is built to protect CUI for the Defense Industrial Base. It is a Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) built on Google Cloud Platform, configured to CMMC Level 2 standards and FedRAMP Moderate equivalent. DCG operates it as your External Service Provider and Cloud Service Provider under the DoW regulations. Users access Midwatch securely through a standard web browser for work involving CUI. Critically, Midwatch technology keeps the user's network out of scope for CMMC requirements, saving contractors significant time and money."Most defense contractors handling CUI don't need to rebuild their entire IT environment. They need a defined boundary and an operator who will run it. That is what Midwatch does. The FedRAMP 3PAO Security Assessment Report, approved shared responsibility matrix, and other evidence in keeping with DoW requirements give organizations in the defense industrial base confidence that their information is both protected and meets the stringent requirements of the DoW. The small manufacturer building parts for a destroyer needs the same quality of compliance program as a prime contractor, and this is one more step toward that," said Vincent Scott, Founder and CEO, Defense Cybersecurity Group.About Defense Cybersecurity GroupDefense Cybersecurity Group is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business founded in 2020 to solve a specific problem: the Defense Industrial Base needed a firm that would bring real compliance programs, not checkbox stamps. Six years and hundreds of active engagements later, we bring true expertise to defense contractor cybersecurity. Learn more at cybersecgru.Media ContactLeslie Stefanik... | 703.408.4301

Leslie Stefanik

Defense Cybersecurity Group

+1 703-408-4301

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Defense Cybersecurity Group's Midwatch Achieves FedRAMP Moderate Equivalent (FRME) Designation News Provided By Defense Cybersecurity Group November 18, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.